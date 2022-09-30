Gerber Childrenswear Launches New Conscious Clothing Line

Our Softest Edit Available Online Now

GREENVILLE, S.C., Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gerber Childrenswear LLC announces the launch of Our Softest Edit, a new Gerber® baby and toddler apparel line developed in partnership with Livaeco™ by Birla Cellulose.

Gerber Childrenswear announces the launch of Our Softest Edit, a new Gerber® baby and toddler apparel line.

Available on GerberChildrenswear.com, Amazon and Walmart.com, the buttery soft line of rompers, pajamas, dresses, and headbands is made with a more sustainably produced Viscose fiber, derived predominantly from natural eucalyptus. The new fabric option (95% viscose / 5% spandex) is the first offering of its kind for the brand.

"Our Softest Edit is a direct response to consumer demand from today's parents for children's apparel that is sustainably produced without sacrificing a softer, more comfortable feel," said Maria Montano, president and CEO of Gerber Childrenswear. "Our design team has brought parents a conscious clothing option made from premium, high-quality materials perfect for any season and available at a great price point that fits any budget."

Livaeco™ fibers are 100 percent sourced with ethical forestry practices and every garment made is fully traceable back to its origin. "Using Livaeco was a critical step in bringing this line to life. While there are currently viscose offerings on the market such as bamboo, Livaeco's closed-loop process is a more sustainably friendly way to develop apparel," said Elizabeth Melley, chief merchandising officer for Gerber Childrenswear.

"The association with Gerber is a step forward towards collaborating with like-minded global brands. Responsibly sourced from natural origin, Livaeco™ fiber are the best match for kids wear application, where comfort has to be the focal point," said Rajnikant Sabnavis, chief marketing officer, Birla Cellulose.

Details of the new product line include—

Every piece is under $25 , with items starting as low as $6.99

Available in seven gender-neutral trendy solids, twelve year-round fun prints, and two holiday-specific prints

Buttery soft fabric that is lightweight, breathable, and comfortable on skin

Sizes range from 0- 3M to 5T

Shoppers can purchase Gerber's Softest Edit online at Gerberchildrenswear.com.

About Gerber Childrenswear

Gerber Childrenswear LLC is a leading socially responsible marketer of children's everyday basic and fashion apparel and related products which it offers under some of the world's trusted brands. Licensed brands include our flagship brand, Gerber®, as well as NFL®. Proprietary brands include Onesies®, Just Born® and Cuddle Time®. The company sells layette, sleepwear, playwear, undergarments, accessories, hosiery, bibs/burp cloths, bath, bedding, and cloth diapers to all channels of distribution.

For additional information about the company, please visit Gerberchildrenswear.com.

Media Contact: Kelsey Nelson, knelson@gerberchildrenswear.com

About Livaeco™ by Birla Cellulose

Birla Cellulose, the Pulp and Fibre business of Aditya Birla Group (ABG), is a leading sustainability focused man-made cellulosic fibre producer. Its nature-based fibres come from natural renewable sources from responsibly managed forestry. Birla Cellulose operates 12 pulp and fibre sites globally that apply closed-loop processes and environmentally efficient technologies that recycle raw materials and conserve natural resources It's five global advanced research centers are equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and pilot plants. It's new generation innovative products like Livaeco by Birla Cellulose , Liva Reviva , Birla Excel and Birla Spunshades are designed with superior sustainable credentials. Visit: www.birlacellulose.com

Our Softest Edit from Gerber Childrenswear is an affordable, buttery soft baby and toddler apparel line made with a more sustainable produced viscose fiber from eucalyptus. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Gerber Childrenswear