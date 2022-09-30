Blink500 ProX: Saramonic Unveils the Upgraded 2.4GHz Wireless Microphone System

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Saramonic releases its Blink500 ProX wireless microphone system which is the upgraded version of classic Blink500 Pro system. As a reliable wireless microphone system, the Blink500 ProX is not only equipped with extraordinary 2.4GHz transmission technology, a bigger OLED screen for vital information, and extra operation time but can also be used out of the box, ensuring content creators have better recording experiences and make their audio pieces into the next level. Here is some information users should know about the Blink500 ProX.

Advanced 2.4GHz Transmission and Frequency-Hopping Technology Audio

The Blink500 ProX's advanced 2.4GHz transmission and frequency-hopping technology enable users to record crisp audio at distances of up to 100 meters for extremely stable operation even in areas with high RF activity.

Upgraded Function Improvements

Boasting up to 84dB signal-to-noise ratio, 48KHz sampling rate, and 20-20KHz frequency response, each Blink500 ProX transmitter captures pure and clear sound with virtually no background noise. Thanks to 8s ultra-low latency, users can realize online communication is easier and more reliable than before. Additionally, it can handle two transmitters at once, with selectable mono or stereo modes for easy audio editing in post-production.

Wide Compatibility & Long Battery Life

The microphone system can run for 10 hours and the charging case can support another 20-30 hours, the Blink500 ProX is ready to handle a whole day of recording. Using the TRS/TRRS cables and smartphone adapter cables, the Blink500 ProX can connect to DSLRs, mixers, modern computers, smartphones, tablets, and so much more. The powerful and practical features of Blink500 ProX make it an ideal tool for content creators.

About Saramonic

Headquartered in China, Saramonic is a professional audio equipment solution company, focusing on producing microphones, mixers, headphones, etc. Saramonic has been through over a decade of R&D design and operation, selling products all over the world and enjoying great popularity worldwide for quality products and services. Saramonic is a game changer in audio for the consumer and professional markets and devotes itself to creating high-quality audio products that inspire content creators. Visit https://www.saramonic.com/ for more information.

