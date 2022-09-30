Connect. Shop. Support Local.
ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN NATIONAL MUNICIPAL INCOME FUND, INC. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS

Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

 NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2022  /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB), a registered closed‑end investment company, today announced earnings for the Fund's third fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2022.

Total net assets of the Fund* on July 31, 2022 were $377,335,035 as compared with $373,215,526 on April 30, 2022, and $451,756,769 on July 31, 2021. On July 31, 2022, the net asset value per share of common stock was $13.13 based on 28,744,936 shares of common stock outstanding.


July 31, 2022

April 30, 2022

July 31, 2021

Total Net Assets

$377,335,035

$373,215,526

$451,756,769

NAV Per Share

$13.13

$12.98

$15.72

Shares Outstanding

28,744,936

28,744,936

28,744,936

For the period May 1, 2022 through July 31, 2022, total net investment income was $3,877,740 or $0.13 per share of common stock. The total net realized and unrealized loss was $4,104,226 or $0.14 per share of common stock for the same period.


Third Quarter

Ended

July 31, 2022

Second Quarter

Ended

April 30, 2021

Third Quarter

Ended

July 31, 2021

Total Net Investment Income

$3,877,740

$4,514,037

$4,468,329

Per Share

$0.13

$0.16

$0.16

Total Net Realized/

  Unrealized Gain (Loss)

$4,104,226

($49,418,558)

$6,433,850

Per Share

$0.14

($1.72)

$0.22

* Total net assets include assets attributable to both common and preferred shares.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliancebernstein-national-municipal-income-fund-inc-reports-third-quarter-earnings-301638285.html

SOURCE AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

