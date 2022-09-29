UNLV Joins Forces With Tech Talent Accelerator to Build New Pathways to High-Demand Careers

Collaboration with SkillStorm will expand access to technology skills training and industry-recognized credentials for UNLV students, alumni, and community members

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) today announced a collaboration with the tech talent accelerator SkillStorm designed to provide increased access to industry-recognized credentials in high-demand enterprise technologies, including AWS, Salesforce, CompTIA and Pega. An initiative of UNLV Continuing Education, the collaboration is specifically focused on driving technology talent to the UNLV community.

SkillStorm (PRNewsfoto/SkillStorm) (PRNewswire)

"As an institution that is committed to supporting a growing population of nontraditional learners, we are always in search of new approaches that can help bridge the gap between learning and work," said Chris L. Heavey, UNLV executive vice president and provost. "This collaboration is about expanding access to technology certification courses that can help our students, alumni, and community members access careers in the region's fastest-growing industries."

This collaboration continues an ongoing effort at UNLV, a designated Hispanic Serving Institution (HSI) and Minority Serving Institution (MSI), to create new opportunities for students and community members to access technology training. Last year, the institution launched an incubator to support student and faculty entrepreneurs, and this past summer, UNLV Continuing Education introduced multiple programs and certifications in Cybersecurity, Software Development, Analytics, Sales Operations, and Sales Development Science to upskill alumni and the local community.

"Against a backdrop of ongoing technological change in the workplace, higher education institutions have both an opportunity – and a responsibility — to help students and community members alike access the skills that today's employers demand," said Justin Vianello, CEO at SkillStorm. "The University of Nevada, Las Vegas is exemplifying the crucial role that colleges and universities can play in building diverse pipelines of tech talent that help to close both talent and equity gaps across the country."

Registration is now open. For more information on these programs and how to enroll, visit https://unlv-catalog.skillstorm.com/ .

About UNLV Division of Educational Outreach

The Division of Educational Outreach at UNLV is committed to creating an environment that promotes quality instruction, professional development, stimulating research, and community engagement. The courses and programs that we offer are developed with excellence in mind. The Continuing Education unit designs and delivers high quality non-credit programs, courses, workshops and seminars to both professional and casual learners. The Division's programs support UNLV's mission and core themes. UNLV DEO is located on the Paradise campus of UNLV. Learn more at edoutreach.unlv.edu

About UNLV

UNLV is a doctoral-degree-granting institution of more than 31,000 students and 3,900 faculty and staff that has earned the nation's highest recognition for both research and community engagement from the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching. UNLV offers a broad range of respected academic programs and is committed to recruiting and retaining top students and faculty, educating the region's diverse population and workforce, driving economic activity, and creating an academic health center for Southern Nevada. Learn more at unlv.edu .

About SkillStorm

SkillStorm is bringing together Fortune 500 employers, universities, and government agencies to build tomorrow's highly skilled tech workforce. Through partnerships with platforms like Pega, Salesforce, AWS and ServiceNow, we help working learners and aspiring tech experts build in-demand skills and earn industry-recognized certifications to compete in an increasingly dynamic economy. Our work is rooted in the belief that closing skill gaps and boosting economic mobility are two sides of the same coin, and that new approaches to training can help to both expand the pool of skilled tech talent and create new pathways to opportunity.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SkillStorm