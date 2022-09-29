Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether BTRS Holdings Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with EQT

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Billtrust (NASDAQ: BTRS) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with EQT.

Click here to learn how to join the action: https://www.ademilaw.com/case/btrs-holdings-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi LLP alleges Billtrust's financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet Billtrust holders will receive only $9.50 per share in cash upon the closing of the transaction. The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Billtrust by imposing a significant penalty if Billtrust accepts a superior bid. Billtrust insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of Billtrust's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Billtrust.

If you own Billtrust common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/btrs-holdings-inc.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

