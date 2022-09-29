Opera GX teams up with TikTok for the #GamingForAll challenge feat. BlindWarriorSven, challenging gamers to defy their limitations

In a new international campaign, Opera GX, together with TikTok, are challenging gamers to try to play their favorite games without the use of their sight, to then upload their clips to TikTok and challenge others to do the same. The goal of the campaign is to raise greater awareness around beating personal limitations while highlighting accessibility in gaming.

OSLO, Norway, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Opera GX and TikTok are teaming up. They announced today the international #GamingForAll Challenge on TikTok to benefit AbleGamers, a non-profit organization dedicated to using gaming to foster inclusive communities and improving the quality of life for people with disabilities. Opera GX, the browser for gamers, is on a mission to enable all users to pursue their passion for gaming, no matter what their goals or abilities. That's why it's partnering with visually-impaired Street Fighter champion BlindWarriorSven to inspire every gamer to challenge themselves to overcome their personal obstacles – no matter what they are.

Sven van der Wege in the Opera GX Gaming for All challenge on TikTok (PRNewswire)

See the promotional video here: https://operagx.gg/GamingForAll

At the center of the campaign is Sven van de Wege, a blind professional gamer who lost his vision to cancer when he was just 6 years old. Before losing his vision, video games had been a central part of Sven's life, and he was devastated to feel incapable of playing when he returned home from the hospital. But a few months later, listening to Street Fighter, Sven discovered that he could hear moves and kicks, punches and jumping, and started playing again. With grit and dedication Sven was able to teach himself to play Street Fighter by relying solely on his hearing and memory; through an undying determination, he overcame his challenges.

Sven inspired Opera [NASDAQ: OPRA] to launch the Opera GX #GamingForAll Challenge – a unique TikTok challenge in which the brand dares gamers to test themselves by playing their favorite game without the use of their sight, just like Sven. For every upload on the platform, the brand will make a donation of $0.5 US dollars to AbleGamers.*

To get the word out about the activation, which was created by Madrid-based ad agency Officer & Gentleman, the brand is launching a promotional video featuring BlindWarriorSven. They tell Sven's unique story and show how he challenged himself to not only play again, but to become the best!

"This collaboration between Sven, Opera GX, TikTok, and AbleGamers allows us to encourage gamers to overcome their personal obstacles, while having fun, challenging themselves, and raising money for charity. Sven is an inspiration to us all," said Maciej Kocemba, Product Director of Opera GX.

The challenge, which launched today, will be amplified with leading eSports media platform theScore Esports, by a live event hosted on October 2nd in Amsterdam in the Netherlands where participants will get to meet Sven in person and challenge him in Street Fighter V. The stream will take place at 6 PM CEST on theScore Esports' TikTok channel.

"I'm excited to be helping people face their own fears but also to have some new opponents in Street Fighter. Game on – see you in Amsterdam!" said Sven Van de Wege.

About Opera GX

Since its inception in 2019, Opera GX has quickly become the browser of choice for millions of gamers seeking a more custom internet experience. Along with countless customization options including color themes, sound effects, background music, and a gaming-inspired design, GX includes CPU, RAM and Network Bandwidth limiters that make the browser less resource-hungry and leave more of the computer's resources for gaming. The browser also includes a Hot Tabs Killer feature, which lets users "kill" the most resource-draining tabs and GX Cleaner to purge those old unwanted files.

About TikTok

TikTok is the leading destination for short-form mobile video. Our mission is to inspire creativity and bring joy. TikTok has global offices including Los Angeles, New York, London, Paris, Berlin, Dubai, Singapore, Jakarta, Seoul, and Tokyo.

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition and all characters and other elements thereof are solely the intellectual property of CE Europe Ltd. and/or related companies ("Capcom").

*Donations from Opera to AbleGamers through the #GamingForAll Challenge will be capped at $25,000

(PRNewsfoto/Opera Limited) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Opera Limited