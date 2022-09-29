JD Martin Names Matt Garavaglia as EVP in TX and OK

Newly created role expands firm's existing leadership pipeline

HOUSTON, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greg Baker, CEO/President, of JD Martin is pleased to announce Matt Garavaglia has been promoted to Executive Vice President. In this newly created role, Garavaglia will lead JD Martin's strategic business initiatives throughout Texas and Oklahoma. Previously, he served as Regional Vice President of the firm's Houston territory.

In his new role, Matt will continue to provide strategic sales management for several key accounts in addition to being responsible for leading talent development initiatives and deepening customer engagement efforts across the South-Central region.

An electrical industry veteran, with more than 23 years of sales management experience, Garavaglia's professional background includes previous experience in multiple roles at Anixter, before joining JD Martin in 2020.

"Matt has made significant contributions since joining our team," said Greg Baker. "He has both the passion and commitment to grow our people and operational efficiency. His valuable industry knowledge and successful track record of growing business within his territory helped make this an easy decision."

"For over 68 years, JD Martin's strength has been rooted in three core elements: our people, a strong line card and our entrepreneurial culture," says Matt Garavaglia. "I'm excited and honored to have the opportunity to lead efforts to continue to drive market share gains for our manufacturer partners and further enhance the customer experience for our electrical distribution partners."

Garavaglia earned a BS in Business Management from the University of Northern Colorado.

ABOUT JD MARTIN:

JD Martin Company is an electrical manufacturers' representative agency that sells and markets premier lines of electrical products to OEM and MRO contractors, and end-user markets through wholesale distribution. For more than 68 years, we have supported industries such as oil & gas, mining, steel, waste water treatment, wind power generation and commercial construction. We offer impactful solutions and sell electrical products, through qualified electrical distributor channels, in over 15 states in territories that include Texas, New Mexico, Colorado, Wyoming, Montana, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, The Carolinas and Florida. To learn more about JD Martin click here.

