Forchelli Deegan Terrana LLP and Koeppel Martone & Leistman, L.L.C. Combine Establishing FDT as the Preeminent Real Estate Tax Law Firm

UNIONDALE, N.Y., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeffrey D. Forchelli and John V. Terrana, Co-Managing Partners of Forchelli Deegan Terrana LLP ("FDT"), are proud to announce that the attorneys and staff of Koeppel Martone & Leistman, L.L.C. ("KML"), a regional power in real estate tax law, have joined the firm. The addition of KML to FDT's existing Tax Certiorari practice group establishes FDT as the preeminent real estate tax law firm in New York State. KML Senior Partner Donald F. Leistman will continue as such at FDT and co-chair FDT's Tax Certiorari practice group with John V. Terrana.

FDT, an acclaimed law firm with industry-leading practice groups, will be substantially bolstered by the largest expansion in FDT's history. Founded in 1963, KML is the pioneering tax certiorari law firm. Since that time, KML has established the largest tax certiorari practice in New York State, counseling clients on many of the most significant real estate tax matters over the past five decades. "Throughout the years, I have worked both with and against members of KML. I have always been impressed by their professionalism and the quality of their work. I am excited to have them join us," said Mr. Terrana.

KML's professionals join FDT with an unmatched amount of experience in real estate tax law. Using that experience, KML has obtained over one billion dollars in real estate tax refunds and savings for their clients. These successes have involved the full spectrum of commercial real estate: office buildings, industrial parks, shopping malls, apartment complexes and many others. "We always strive to deliver the best results for our real estate tax clients. But now, we can greatly enhance our services by collaborating with the FDT attorneys across several different practice areas," said Mr. Leistman.

Together, FDT and KML will comprise a firm of 150 attorneys and staff, including a Tax Certiorari practice group unrivaled in both experience and results. The newly-expanded FDT presents tremendous opportunities and benefits to the firm's clients. This stems from access to the firm's numerous practice groups, including Land Use & Zoning, IDA Benefits & Government Incentives, Environmental and Litigation, among others. Additionally, the attorneys will be able to utilize the robust firm infrastructure, consisting of state-of-the-art technology, paralegals and support staff in obtaining the best possible results for clients.

Since FDT's founding by firm Chairman and Co-Managing Partner, Jeffrey D. Forchelli, the firm has been focused on strategic growth and expansion in an effort to provide clients with the highest quality legal services. By adding the esteemed real estate tax law firm of KML, this tradition continues. "We are very excited to be joined by the attorneys and staff of Koeppel Martone & Leistman, L.L.C. We will make each other better, and all of our clients will benefit greatly as a result. The future is bright," said Mr. Forchelli.

ABOUT FORCHELLI DEEGAN TERRANA LLP

Founded in 1976, Forchelli Deegan Terrana LLP ("FDT") is one of Long Island's largest and most distinguished law firms. Headquartered in Uniondale, NY, the firm employs 70 attorneys across more than a dozen practice groups. FDT is committed to providing exceptional service to a broad range of national, regional and local clients. For more information, please visit our website and Follow our LinkedIn Page.

View original content:

SOURCE Forchelli Deegan Terrana LLP