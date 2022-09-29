Comerica Bank Women's Business Symposium Returns to North Texas on October 27

DALLAS, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Comerica Bank Women's Business Symposium returns to Dallas/Fort Worth helping women in business Learn, Connect, Grow & Celebrate their potential. The popular business networking event returns to an in-person format on Thursday, Oct. 27 from 10 am – 3 pm CT at the Irving Convention Center.

2022 Comerica Bank Women's Business Symposium (PRNewswire)

Entering its fourth year, the Comerica Bank Women's Business Symposium brings together women in business from across North Texas to "Power Up Your Potential" through inspiring speakers, connecting them with business leaders and discovering opportunities to help them grow personally and professionally.

NBC 5 Today co-anchor Laura Harris will moderate a conversation with featured guest Aimée Mullins, an inspiring Paralympian, actor, model and speaker who has shared her powerful story around the world.

Emceeing the Comerica Bank Women's Business Symposium is celebrity chef, syndicated radio host and cookbook author Jamie Gwen. Joining Gwen on stage is a powerful lineup of speakers that include:

Erica Dhawan : Dhawan is an internationally recognized leading authority, speaker, and advisor on 21st-century teamwork, collaboration, and innovation. Named by Thinkers50 as the "Oprah of Management Thinkers," she is the author of two books, " Get Big Things Done: The Power of Connectional Intelligence" and " Digital Body Language: How to Build Trust and Connection, No Matter the Distance." Erica shares innovative strategies to unlock the collective power of teams, build a culture of trust across any distance and create authentic engagement to ensure competitiveness.

Cassandra Worthy : Worthy is the world's leading expert on Change Enthusiasm®. She is lighting the world on fire with her refreshingly unique take on not just 'managing' but growing through change. Through her training firm Change Enthusiasm Global, she is sharing this revolutionary approach for not only embracing change but using it to propel you to heights you never imagined with thousands all over the world.

To register, or for more information visit https://events.comerica.com/wbsdfw2022. A portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit the Texas Women's Foundation.

The Comerica Bank Women's Business Symposium is proud to serve women business owners, executives and professionals the opportunity to Learn, Connect, Grow & Celebrate. Since its inception, the program has successfully engaged thousands of attendees across Comerica's markets with a variety of speakers and conversations.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank and Wealth Management. Comerica focuses on relationships, and helping people and businesses be successful. In addition to Texas, Comerica Bank locations can be found in Arizona, California, Florida and Michigan, with select businesses operating in several other states, as well as in Canada and Mexico. Comerica reported total assets of $86.9 billion as of June 30, 2022.

­­

Comerica logo. (PRNewsFoto/Comerica Bank) (PRNewsfoto/Comerica Bank) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Comerica Bank