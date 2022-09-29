Coffee continues record high popularity and post-COVID recovery

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MORE young adults in the United States are drinking coffee than ever before, according to the latest "Atlas of American Coffee" released today (Thursday).

Coffee still America's most popular beverage, reaches record high with young adults.

The National Coffee Data Trends (NCDT) report found coffee has reached record-high popularity with 18-24 year olds (51% drank coffee in the past day, surpassing the pre-COVID record of 50% set in January 2020).

The exclusive, nationally-representative polling also lifted the lid on America's enduring love for coffee even amid rising concern about the cost of living.

The number of coffee drinkers who say their financial situation is worse than it was four months ago has increased by 59% since January. Six out of ten past-year coffee drinkers now say that they are cautious about spending.

Despite this, overall past-day coffee consumption (66% of Americans over 18) remains at a two-decade high first observed in January 2022. Coffee is more popular than any other beverage including tap water and is most popular in the Northeast, where 72% of adults choose coffee each day.

Out of home coffee consumption (28% of past-day coffee drinkers) has nearly recovered to pre-COVID levels (29% in January 2020), and coffee is making its way back to work - 36% of Americans have an in-office coffee station (up 20% since January 2022).

The NCDT's first-time research into the frequency of away-from-home coffee purchases found that 33% of past-week coffee drinkers buy coffee away from home at least four times per week, and another 56% buy coffee away from home 1-3 times per week.

NCA President and CEO William "Bill" Murray commented:

"Continuing its decades-long reign as America's favorite beverage, coffee is also reaching new heights with young adults. The NCDT's latest snapshot of consumer behaviors and attitudes reaffirms coffee's popularity is resilient to even the toughest challenges, as coffee drinkers continue to brew through challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic and tough economic times."

Other key NCDT findings include:

In the past week, 63% of Americans over 18 had at least one traditional coffee, and 54% had at least one specialty coffee. The top three most popular specialty coffee beverages are lattes (17%), espressos (16%), and cappuccinos (15%).

32% of past-week coffee drinkers had flavored coffee. Vanilla is the most popular flavor, followed by caramel and mocha.

30% of past-day coffee drinkers had cold coffee (includes cold brew, iced coffee, and frozen beverages).

