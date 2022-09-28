Walker & Dunlop Seniors Housing Sales Reaches Milestone

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today that it sold $1.3 billion of seniors housing and long-term care facilities from January through July of 2022. This milestone for the Walker & Dunlop investment sales (WDIS) team marks the highest recorded sales for such a period in its history and signifies the momentum in seniors housing nationwide. The team's ability to collaborate with other platforms within the company, including the multifamily team and the debt platform, attributed to the increase in activity and the team's success.

"Walker & Dunlop thrives in this environment due to our multi-tiered sales and debt platform and structured finance team's expertise in every product type," said Mark Myers, Managing Director of Seniors Housing. "The recent changes in market pricing, resulting in many transactions experiencing a 10%–12% reduction in pricing prior to the fed rate increases, make working with a multi-faceted team like Walker & Dunlop critical, in terms of holding on price and procuring debt."

The portfolio of 25 age-restricted communities located on the East Coast and in the Midwest closed June 15th with Welltower.

The Walker & Dunlop seniors housing investment sales team was led by Mark Myers Josh Jandris , and Brett Gardner , along with the multifamily team led by Joe Garibaldi and equity team led by Chris Harris

The Walker & Dunlop team represented the seller, Calamar, in the $502 million sale of the portfolio earlier this summer.

The communities carry average monthly rents of $1,300 per unit, and an average resident length of stay of more than five years.

Calamar, along with countless other transactions, are leading the way for seniors housing, providing a certain momentum that guarantees upward mobility in the market.

Walker & Dunlop's twenty-person seniors housing team is the industry expert on selling and financing seniors housing or long-term care properties. Whether facilitating dispositions, raising equity or sourcing debt, the Walker & Dunlop team ensures each transaction is handled with precision and maximum results. For more information on the team visit our website.

