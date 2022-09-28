MASSAGE ENVY AND AMTA ANNOUNCE $10,000 GRANTS TO MASSAGE SCHOOLS

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. and EVANSTON, Ill. , Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Massage Envy, the nation's No. 1 provider of massage in the U.S. collectively across its franchise network and a national leader in skin care, and the American Massage Therapy Association the largest non-profit, professional association serving massage therapists, massage students and massage schools, today announced a new grant opportunity for massage schools to help support the future of the profession.

Five $10,000 grants, funded by Massage Envy, will be awarded to massage schools in the month of December. Massage Schools can apply for a grant through AMTA's website. The grants are intended to help massage schools attract, train and graduate future generations of highly qualified massage therapists.

"As the industry leader, Massage Envy wants to help massage schools support the future of the massage profession," said Beth Stiller, Massage Envy CEO. "The schools do great work and this is one of the many ways we are giving back to the profession."

"We are proud to collaborate on this schools grant opportunity to help support and elevate massage therapy education," said AMTA President Michaele Colizza. "Supporting massage schools is vital to developing new massage therapists who will make a positive impact and continue to raise the bar for the profession."

The employment outlook for massage therapists looks good. According to the U.S. Government's Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment of massage therapists is projected to grow 20 percent to 2031, "much faster than the average for all occupations. About 25,200 openings for massage therapists are projected each year, on average, over the decade."

To apply for a grant, massage school administrators should fill out an online application and include how $10,000 would help support their school and students. Applications are due October 24, 2022 and the five school recipients will be announced in December 2022.

About Massage Envy

Massage Envy, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a national franchisor and does not independently own or operate any of the Massage Envy franchised locations nationwide. The Massage Envy franchise network, through its franchise locations, is the leading provider of massage services. Founded in 2002, Massage Envy has approximately 1,100 franchise locations in 49 states that have together delivered more than 190 million massages and facials. For more information, visit www.massageenvy.com, or follow us on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook at @MassageEnvy.

About The American Massage Therapy Association

The American Massage Therapy Association, the most trusted name in massage therapy, is the largest non-profit, professional association serving massage therapists, massage students and massage schools. The association is directed by volunteer leadership and fosters ongoing, direct member-involvement through its 51 chapters. AMTA works to advance the profession through ethics and standards, the promotion of fair and consistent licensing of massage therapists in all states, and public education on the benefits of massage. To find a qualified massage therapist in your area, please visit AMTA's Massage Therapist Locator Service.

