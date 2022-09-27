Sutherland Furniture Names Eugeni Quitllet as Creative Director

DALLAS, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sutherland Furniture, the preeminent provider of luxury outdoor furniture, has announced Eugeni Quitllet as Creative Director. The Catalan designer and 2016 Maison & Objet Best Designer of the Year will oversee product development for Sutherland as of August 15, 2022.

With an exceptional, visionary eye for furniture design, Quitllet is the creative force behind iconic pieces such as the Masters Chair for Kartell, in collaboration with Philippe Starck, and Vondom's Love Series. Philippe Starck's 2009 Robinwood collection for Sutherland was an inspiring effort, and Eugeni was integral to those designs and their success. Eugeni has also collaborated with Roche Bobois, Christofle, Foscarini Lighting, Driade and Dedon – partnerships that are widely applauded and appreciated. Quitllet's industrial design background and keen eye for romantic lines are a great combination. He plays with form and void, resulting in gravity-free designs using thoughtful materials. His first chair (Monaco) for Sutherland, now in production, will be introduced in the summer of 2023. It is made from recycled ocean plastics in combination with Sutherland's acclaimed teakwood, complementing the sophisticated styling so expected from Sutherland. Designing with sustainability in mind will be an overriding approach as Eugeni crafts futuristic pieces for timeless beauty.

"I have known Sutherland since 2006, and they have evolved through time exploring a very personal style that has identified the brand as a unique and iconic signature," says Quitllet. "2022 will be a continuity of this 're-evolution,' and will continue to exalt the exigence and performance of their products and collections. I hope that my vision and magic touch will complete this new dream and share it with the world in the most beautiful way! The great quality and variety of material, and the know-how that has been the signature for so many years, mixed with sparks of technology, will be applied to new territories - underlining Sutherland and Perennials as the outdoor and indoor reference in the world."

"Eugeni Quitllet's design capabilities are across the board and while furniture is a focus, his industrial approach will take Sutherland to new heights of design," says Founder David Sutherland, Perennials and Sutherland, LLC. "His attention to detail and purposeful use of materials align with Sutherland Furniture's focus on unique product development. We look forward to sharing Eugeni's ingenuity with Sutherland clients."

Quitllet's wife and creative partner, Maud Bury, and their daughter Ona, are joining him on this Sutherland adventure, and are looking forward to becoming United States Citizens.

Sutherland Furniture is available to interior designers and architects through David Sutherland Showrooms and representatives throughout the US and abroad. To view collections, visit www.sutherlandfurniture.com.

About Eugeni Quitllet

Eugeni Quitllet is a Catalan designer. Born the 17th April 1972, he uses industrial design and creativity to shape new realities and an optimistic idea of future. He synthetizes form and function with an explosive elegance and sinuosity, to create best sellers.

For Eugeni, future is the optimistic state of imagination from the object to space, he puts his eye on the world to make us rediscover it. His visionary idea of the future aim at bringing to life that which doesn't exist yet. His design practice is exceptionally diverse, making him a multifaceted creator: a renaissance man from the future. Previous awards include 2020 IF Design Award, 2020 Green Good Design Award, 2020 Red Dot Award, 2019 Archiproducts Design Award, and 2016 Maison & Objet Best Designer of the Year.

About Perennials and Sutherland, LLC

The Perennials and Sutherland, LLC companies are icons and acknowledged leaders in the international design industry. Founder David Sutherland and CEO Ann Sutherland share an ingenious talent for curating the finest interior and exterior collections of luxury furniture, fabrics, rugs and accessories. Based in Dallas, Texas, the company is comprised of Sutherland Furniture, Perennials Luxury Performance Fabrics and Rugs, and David Sutherland Showrooms.

Perennials Fabrics is recognized by interior designers and high-end retail customers as the leader in luxury performance fabrics. Perennials Fabrics and Perennials Luxury Performance Rugs combine the look and feel of high quality, natural materials with the superior performance properties of their genuine 100% solution-dyed acrylic fiber technology. View the full collections at perennialsfabrics.com.

Sutherland Furniture is a world leader in luxury outdoor furniture for modern lifestyles. The company has created the preeminent furniture brand through partnerships with the world's leading designers, along with utilizing the highest quality materials. View the full collections at sutherlandfurniture.com.

David Sutherland Showrooms are full-service, multi-line showrooms which serve the professional design market in showrooms and studios across the United States.

