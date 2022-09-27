InventHelp Inventor Develops Fall-Protection Safety Harness (OSK-309)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be an automatic way to contact emergency help as well as loved ones in the event of a serious fall while working at great heights," said an inventor, from Hixton, Wis., "so I invented the SAFETY CATCH. My design would save time and it allows help to be contacted even if the user is injured or unconscious."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved fall-protection safety harness. In doing so, it ensures that help is contacted in the event of a fall or accident. As a result, it enhances safety and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features an effective design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for construction workers, window cleaners, utility workers, outdoor enthusiasts, etc.

