AVOCADO GREEN OPENS PALO ALTO EXPERIENCE CENTER

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avocado Green Mattress , the leader in organic sleep products, recently opened the doors to its newest experience center in Palo Alto . The stunning space, located at 370 University Ave, reflects the ideal version of a home: warm, welcoming, comfortable, inclusive.

The store showcases Avocado's award-winning natural, eco-luxury mattresses and furniture, as well as loungewear from its responsible fashion line and its clean skin + body products.

"We are extremely excited to be opening this new showroom," says Avocado Vice President of Retail Brett Thornton. "We've developed a unique shopping experience that is unlike anything in our industry. Our new Palo Alto space will carry on the same tradition of our other locations: a pressure free retail space where customers can relax and learn more about Avocado Green Brands."

Because nobody is on commission at the Experience Center, guests have no pressure to buy. Avocado's knowledgeable team is on-hand to explain the nuances of store items and the natural and organic materials they use to craft them. The team even encourages guests to spread out on mattresses and toppers, rest their heads on luxurious pillows (clean linens are provided for each visitor), and touch the textured, reclaimed wood furniture — or just chill out.

The Palo Alto Experience Center also features fiber art from local artist Laura Ambrosio, who uses Avocado materials, including wool and cotton, in a 22-foot-long piece of work that reflects the natural abundance in an Avocado store.

"For Avocado, it's all about nature," says Joanna Harrison, Avocado's Director of Interior Design. "In our Palo Alto store, I wanted to create a homey, open space that emphasizes the beautiful, natural elements of Avocado products."

As part of Avocado's commitment to 1% For the Planet, Avocado will donate 1% of all its sales to vetted nonprofits. And as a Climate Neutral certified brand, Avocado reduces its footprint, offsets all of its scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions, and advocates for legislation that will help fight the climate crisis.

From the beginning, Avocado just wanted a new kind of mattress. One that was greener — better for people and the planet — affordable, and comfortable. It was a simple idea rooted in a much bigger vision. Five years later, Avocado continues to expand — from bedding, to furniture, to bath, and to new brands: Reed + Gwen's clean beauty, Hass's responsible fashion, and Brentwood Home's affordable mattresses and yoga essentials. As the company grows, Avocado continues to redefine what it means to be a sustainable, ethical brand. The company is a Certified B Corporation, a Climate Neutral® Certified business, and a member of 1% For the Planet, remaining true to its original purpose: to be one of the most sustainable companies on Earth. Learn more at AvocadoGreenMattress.com.

