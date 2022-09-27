Akastor ASA: DDW Offshore AS signs contract for "Skandi Atlantic"

FORNEBU, Norway, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Akastor ASA's (OSE: AKAST) subsidiary DDW Offshore AS ("DDW Offshore") has been awarded a firm 1 year contract by Petrofac for the AHTS vessel Skandi Atlantic. The AHTS will support the disconnection of the FPSO "Northern Endeavour" together with towing and well isolations work in the Laminaria Corallina oil fields in the West Timor Sea. The contract start date is as from today, September 27th, 2022.

DDW Offshore, headquartered in Oslo, Norway, owns five modern Anchor Handling Tug Supply (AHTS) vessels with the capability of operating and supporting clients on a worldwide basis. The vessels are specially designed to perform anchor handling, towing and supply services at offshore oil and gas fields. The company is owned 100% by Akastor AS.

