Truecaller's Board has decided to launch a program to repurchase own shares

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this year Truecaller's 2022 AGM authorized Truecaller's board to decide on one or more occasions during the time until the next AGM on the buyback of B shares in the company. The maximum B shares that may be repurchased corresponds to a maximum of five (5) percent of the total number of shares in the company on the day of the Annual general meeting. Truecaller's board has now decided to launch a buyback program of its own B shares. The purpose of the program is primarily to adapt Truecaller's capital structure to the company's capital needs.

Truecaller has commissioned SEB to manage the program. The program will be initiated at the earliest today the 23rd of September and will last until the 2023 Annual General Meeting at the latest.

Reporting of repurchased shares will be carried out in accordance with applicable rules.

The repurchase program is subject to the following terms:

The share repurchases shall be made on Nasdaq Stockholm in accordance with its Rulebook for Issuers of Shares (below the "Rulebook")

The share repurchases shall commence no earlier than today the 23 rd of September 2022 , and shall end no later than the 2023 Annual General Meeting

The share repurchases are to be carried out on one or more occasions, at a price per share within the registered span of share prices on the stock exchange at the particular time, (i.e. the interval between the highest buying price and the lowest selling price) on Nasdaq Stockholm

The share repurchases may only be made in accordance with the restrictions regarding volume for acquisitions of own shares stated in the Rulebook

The total number of shares that may be repurchased may correspond to a maximum of 5 percent of the number of outstanding shares in the company on the day of the 2022 annual general meeting, which corresponds to 18,697,985 shares.

The shares are to be paid for in cash

At the date of the 2022 AGM the total number of Truecaller shares was 373,959,710 of which 46,783,800 were A shares and 327,175,910 were B shares.

The total number of shares in Truecaller is today 379,059,710 shares, of which 46,783,800 A shares and 327,175,910 B shares and 5,100,000 C-shares. All C shares have been repurchased by Truecaller to secure the company's commitments in share program 2022 (as part of the incentive program LTIP 2022).

As of today Truecaller does not hold any B shares in treasury.

For more information, please contact:

Andreas Frid, Head of IR & Communication

+46 705 290800

andreas.frid@truecaller.com

About Truecaller:

Truecaller (TRUE B) is the leading global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communication. We enable safe and relevant conversations between people and make it efficient for business to connect with consumers. Fraud and unwanted communication are endemic to digital economies, especially in emerging markets. We are on a mission to build trust in communication. Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for more than 320 million active users, with half a billion downloads since launch and around 38 billion unwanted calls identified and blocked in 2021. Headquartered in Stockholm, since 2009, we are a co-founder led, entrepreneurial company, with a highly experienced management team. Truecaller is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 8 October 2021. For more information, please visit corporate.truecaller.com

