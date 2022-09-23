THERAEX STAFFING SERVICES NAMED A TOP RATED STAFFING FIRM FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2022

CONCORD, Calif., Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --TheraEx Staffing Services is proud to announce that it has received a Top Rated Staffing Firm award from Great Recruiters, recognizing our achievements in candidate experience, organizational efficiency, and brand reputation for the first half of 2022.

TheraEx Staffing Services Logo (PRNewswire)

Joining the ranks of over 100 prestigious firms, TheraEx Staffing Services has demonstrated their commitment to capturing and acting on candidate and client reviews, using those insights to provide even better experiences to the people they serve. In the first half of 2022, TheraEx Staffing Services received 184 reviews and achieved a 4.86-star rating.

"We're honored that TheraEx Staffing services has received this award," said Rey Rivera, President of TheraEx Staffing Services. "We pride ourselves, above all else, on the excellent, approachable, and personable relationships our recruiters develop with their jobseekers. Our team has not only put in the work, but adopted a mindset shift that allows us to keep the human touch in recruiting. We're proud of our partnership with Great Recruiters and I look forward to accomplishing more great things in the future."

The Great Recruiters Top Rated awards are designed to recognize recruiting agencies that are aware of the changing dynamics of the industry and are actively working to respond. "I could not be more proud of the hard work our Top Rated award winners have put in every day to earn this award," said Adam Conrad, Great Recruiters founder & CXO. "It's one thing to say that you're going to create great candidate and client experiences, but another thing to actually do something about it."

Great Recruiters is an experience management and brand promotion platform that automates online review capture, enabling users to provide better experiences, increase referrals, improve organizational efficiency & QA, and grow their brand reputation. To learn more about their Top Rated awards, visit https://greatrecuriters.com/ .

About TheraEx Staffing Services

TheraEx Staffing Services is a Healthcare Professional-Owned Staffing Agency dedicated to matching Travel Nurses, Allied Healthcare professionals, and Locum Tenens with respected hospitals and rehabilitation centers across the United States. As a partner to both clinicians and healthcare facilities nationwide, TheraEx Staffing Services has a best in-class team that delivers 24/7 support and personalized amenities. Founded in 2009 by Rey Rivera. President, TheraEx Staffing Services has the experience and resources to find you the perfect job opportunity; quickly and efficiently.

CONTACT:

Website: https://theraexstaffing.com/

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/theraex-staffing-services

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theraexstaffing

Twitter: https://twitter.com/theraexstaffing

For more information or press inquiries, please contact Rey Rivera, President, or Crystal White, Director of Operations at (866) 440-2445.

