Lawsuit Filed Against PG&E Alleges Utility Company Responsible for Mosquito Fire

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading national fire litigation firm Singleton Schreiber filed a lawsuit against Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) alleging the utility company is responsible for the Mosquito Fire, which was ignited by its poorly maintained utility infrastructure.

The lawsuit, filed in San Francisco Superior Court, claims PG&E is responsible for the destruction and/or damage of the plaintiffs' personal property, cherished possessions, major out-of-pocket expenses, mental anguish, medical bills, loss of business income incurred as result of the fire and much more.

The complaint was filed on behalf of a multitude of individuals who owned property and/or lived in the impacted areas near counties of El Dorado and Placer in California. Their homes, businesses and in most cases, lives were literally and figuratively burned to the ground by the Mosquito Fire. The fire, considered the largest wildfire this year, blazed through 76,000+ acres destroying more than 78 structures and damaging another 28 structures in the local community.

"The damage done to several counties by PG&E was entirely avoidable with their knowledge and expertise as electrical service providers" said Gerald Singleton, Managing Partner of Singleton Schreiber. "PG&E continues to act negligently and has been responsible for more than 1,500 fires across the states leading to deaths, property destruction, financial burdens, and ruined lives because of their poorly maintained utility equipment. The utility company continues to put profit over safety in the countless fires they have caused or been associated with."

The financial impact has not yet been reported but will likely be significant due to the number of acres that have been charred and recklessly ruined, forever changing the communities and lives of those affected.

This case is Plaintiffs v. PG&E Corporation, County of San Francisco Superior Court, Case No. CGC-22-601908. To read the complaint, click here.

About Singleton Schreiber

With more than 120 employees and offices throughout the western United States, Gerald Singleton and his team have represented more than 13,000 victims of utility fires and has recovered over $2 billion in settlements and verdicts for its clients. The firm currently represents thousands of victims of the numerous fires in California, Oregon and New Mexico. For more information, please visit https://singletonschreiber.com/mosquito-fire-lawsuit/.

