East-West China collaboration brings big wins for Bijie, Guangzhou

GUIZHOU, China, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn:

Benefiting from the Guangzhou-Bijie collaboration, Lizi village in Bijie's Nayong county builds homestays to develop tourism. [Photo by Jiang Chan/Nayong county media center] (PRNewswire)

At the beginning of this year, the State Council issued the Opinions on Supporting Guizhou in Blazing New Trails in the Development of the Western Region in the New Era, which supports Guizhou and Guangdong provinces in the southwest and south of China, to establish closer collaboration and pairing relationship.

Taking the opinions as an opportunity, Bijie city in Guizhou and Guangzhou city in Guangdong are enhancing their collaboration in industrial development, employment, education, and medical treatment.

During the past few years, 12 companies in Guangzhou have cooperated with Bijie's vocational colleges on vocational education, such as Guangdong cuisine, vehicle repair, and housekeeping. After graduation, these students will be immediately employed by these companies.

So far, more than 1,700 students have benefited from the cooperation, more than 50 percent of whom were from poverty-stricken families.

In 2022, Guangzhou issued 75 million yuan ($10.6 million) to support and develop public welfare positions, offer vocational training, and transfer employment in Bijie. By August, Guangzhou had helped 43,139 migrant workers from Bijie's rural areas find employment in Guangdong.

Bijie and Guangzhou have cooperated to optimize industrial structure and coordinate production and scales. Guangzhou has helped Bijie implement various agricultural projects in infrastructure construction, variety breeding, breeding technology training, and marketing.

One of the projects is a high-tech mushroom park in Bijie's Dafang county economic and development zone. The high-tech park covers a total area of 105 mu (7 hectares) and is equipped with mushroom planting workshops, harvesting and packaging workshops, a mushroom big data center, and an R&D center.

Currently, the high-tech mushroom park can produce up to 7,200 metric tons of fresh split gill mushrooms per year, with an annual output value of 360 million yuan. It provides various job opportunities to increase the incomes of the locals.

By enhancing industrial cooperation, Bijie attracted 73 Guangdong companies to invest in the city by August and received a financial injection of 2.02 billion yuan.

Bijie and Guangzhou have co-established eight industrial parks in Bijie city, seven of which are agricultural industrial parks. By August, 24 companies had settled in these industrial parks with a paid-up investment of 804 million yuan.

Through medical resource sharing, infrastructure improvement, experience sharing, and pairing, Guangzhou has improved the overall medical treatment and education ability in Bijie's hospitals and schools during the past six years.

Since January last year, Guangzhou's Tianhe district has started to exchange doctors, strengthen the development of hospital departments, and offer system support of R&D to enhance the medical treatment ability of Qixingguan District People's Hospital in Bijie.

Nowadays, the hospital is equipped with an intelligent online system that offers self-services such as reservations, drug price checks, medical report printing, and money deposits, making it more convenient for patients.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE chinadaily.com.cn