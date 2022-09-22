LAS VEGAS, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Outlaw NFT Auction is launching its ground-breaking hybrid IRL/Virtual NFT and physical collector's item auction in Las Vegas on October 12th in partnership with W3BX at Vū Studio.

Outlaw NFT Auctions Launching First-Ever IRL & Virtual NFT & Physical Item Auction in Partnership with W3BX at Vū Studio in Las Vegas (CNW Group/Lovig Auction Group) (PRNewswire)

The Outlaw NFT Auction is a first-of-its-kind event that will create a truly unique experience that merges the excitement of traditional rapid-fire live auctioneering with blockchain innovation. Onsite and online bidders worldwide will access physical and NFT items never before offered in the Sports, Entertainment, and Art markets.

Sports items offered are NFTs/physical items, including first-time access to Hall of Famer Wayne Gretzky's initial NHL contract as an NFT from Peter Pocklington's private collection. The Glenn Anderson Experience includes Stanley Cup Rings and Trophy NFT, MSG private tour with Anderson, New York Rangers game tickets, and dinner. Legendary goaltender Grant Fuhr is attending and offering for auction a custom goalie mask and its NFT, designed by esteemed creator, Rahmaan Hameed, who will also be doing a live painting at venue, which will be auctioned off with corresponding NFT that evening.

Entertainment industry items include a private collection piece owned by infamous stylist to the stars (Tina Turner, Janet Jackson, Christie Brinkley) Wayne Scot Lukas of sequined Versace couture dress with NFT, worn in the 1990s by the incomparable Tina Turner, and will be modelled live by American supermodel Kara Young. Also, pieces by visionary photographers like legendary Odette Sugarman's never before seen photograph of Kanye West and Pamela Anderson (NFT, physical print) and original photograph and NFT by Antoine Verglas of supermodel Claudia Schiffer.

Art collectibles include NFTs/physical items by Andy Warhol and a selection from Arius Technology, including artist Ian Berry, 3D painter STALE.AMSTERDAM, and multi-media artist Jylian Gustlin.

Christy Lovig, CEO, Lovig Auction Group: "Being able to bring the Outlaw NFT Auction experience to the world in conjunction with W3BX is an example of synchronicity that speaks to growth of a mindset and market where the traditional meets modern. Together the potential for success is exponential."

Outlaw NFT Auction adds new items daily and offers three ways to experience the event (tickets $30-$2,950 USD): General Admission (Virtual), VIP Package with Celebrity Mix & Mingle (IRL), and WILD WEST Package with pre- and post-auction celebrity events, accommodations for two, transportation, and W3BX Gold passes.

SOURCE Lovig Auction Group