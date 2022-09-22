Leviton Introduces New LED Downlight with Motion Sensor

With built-in LED, new device delivers switch-free convenience for indoor and outdoor lighting

MELVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leviton today announced the introduction of its new LED Downlight with Motion Sensor, which features a modern aesthetic, superior performance, and offers a wide range of customizable light settings. Applicable to indoor and covered outdoor areas where there is no wall switch or pull-chain overhead lighting, the device creates hands-free convenience and added safety for those entering or leaving a space.

The Energy Star-certified Leviton LED Downlight with Motion Sensor automatically switches its built-in LED light on when it senses motion and automatically switches the light off in the user’s selected choice of either 30 seconds or three minutes after no motion is detected. (PRNewswire)

The Energy Star-certified Leviton LED Downlight with Motion Sensor automatically switches its built-in LED light on when it senses motion and automatically switches the light off in the user's selected choice of either 30 seconds or three minutes after no motion is detected. For added energy-savings, the device's ambient light override in "nighttime mode" prevents the sensor from switching lights on when there is ample natural sunlight in the space.

"Leviton is proud to offer this comprehensive lighting solution as part of our vast selection of residential products designed to simplify everyday living," said Maria Velazco, associate product manager, residential. "Our new LED Downlight with Motion Sensor is a simple way for homeowners to add switch-free convenience and enhance the overall safety of their family's home."

The device provides users with three selectable color temperature options ranging from a soft white glow (3000K), a daylight glow (4000K), or a crystal white glow at (5000K). Color temperature can be easily customized based upon personal preference by adjusting the integrated color temperature slider switch. The device is equipped with RF immunity for enhanced sensor performance and features a slim profile for easy installation. In addition, no J-box is needed for installation.

The LED Downlight with Motion Sensor is perfect for indoor use in closets, laundry rooms, storage areas, staircases, basements, hallways, attics, and more. It is an ideal solution for retrofit application in areas where there is no switch to control pull-chain overhead lighting. The device can also be used in outdoor applications including covered porches, balcony areas, attached or detached garages, and other covered outdoor areas with no direct exposure to moisture.

The product is backed by a limited 5-year warranty.

To learn more about the Leviton LED Downlight with Motion Sensor, visit www.leviton.com.

About Leviton Residential

Leviton residential products are the brand most preferred by builders and electrical contractors. Leviton's award-winning lighting controls, load centers, and wiring devices help electrical industry professionals and homeowners create smart and safe living environments that deliver energy savings, convenience, and reliability. Learn more at www.leviton.com.

About Leviton

Leviton is the smart choice, delivering the most comprehensive range of solutions to meet the needs of today's residential, commercial, and industrial customers in more than 90 countries across the globe. From simple switches and receptacles, to networking systems and smart home automation, Leviton exceeds market needs by delivering innovative products to create sustainable, intelligent environments through its electrical wiring devices, network and data center connectivity solutions, LED lighting and lighting energy management systems, and security and automation applications. For Leviton, it is clear the FUTURE IS ON. For more information, visit www.leviton.com, www.facebook.com/leviton, www.twitter.com/leviton or www.youtube.com/Levitonmfg.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Leviton