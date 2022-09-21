Ball Corporation Enters into an Alliance with Boomerang Water to Provide Customers with On-Site, Refillable Bottled Water Solutions

Boomerang Water's innovative new technology, paired with Ball's refillable aluminum bottles, meet growing demand for sustainable beverage packaging in venues such as resorts, cruise lines and campuses

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Ball Corporation (NYSE: BALL), a leading global provider of infinitely recyclable aluminum beverage packaging, and Boomerang Water LLC, a leader in sustainable water bottling technology, announced an alliance to bring consumers a sustainable way to stay hydrated. At resorts, cruise ships, campuses and elsewhere, Ball will provide its aluminum bottles for the Boomerang Bottling System, a cutting edge technology that offers the convenience of bottled water in a sustainable package while limiting the environmental impact. Boomerang's Bottling System washes, rinses, filters, fills and caps fresh water in refillable, returnable and recyclable Ball aluminum bottles, therefore eliminating the waste and carbon emissions produced by manufacturing and transporting traditional, disposable bottles.

Boomerang Bottle Example (PRNewswire)

"Boomerang is delivering industry-leading innovation with its bottling system that can wash, fill and cap more than 3,000 bottles of fresh, premium water per eight-hour shift. The whole idea and concept is the reusability and circularity of the aluminum bottles paired with a Boomerang system," said Boomerang Water co-founder Jason Dibble. "Ball's aluminum bottles are the perfect complement for our Boomerang Bottling System since they can get re-used over and over and ultimately recycled easily at the end of their life."

Aluminum provides tremendous opportunities for packaging innovation, and Ball is leading the way in leveraging the material's value to drive sustainability for its customers. Aluminum cans, bottles and cups – which are infinitely recyclable and economically valuable – enable the circular economy because they can be refilled, reused and recycled without losses. Through its alliance with Boomerang Water, Ball will provide aluminum bottles that will model what is possible in a closed loop system by being refilled, reused and ultimately recycled. Rather than disposing of the bottles at their end of life, Ball and Boomerang Water will recycle them, at which point they can be turned into new bottles within 60 days.

"At Ball, our ambition is to never stop leveraging our years of beverage packaging expertise to deliver new, innovative and sustainable solutions for our customers," said Jay Billings, president of Ball Aerosol Packaging. "We aim to be a strategic supplier to innovators, like Boomerang, that are finding new ways to bring consumers and businesses sustainable options and make a difference for the planet. We look forward to sharing more on the impact of our alliance."

The alliance between Ball and Boomerang Water comes at a time when sustainability is more important than ever to consumers, who increasingly look to the brands they love to provide them with the opportunity to purchase and use products that are good for the planet. In fact, research finds that 85% of consumers have become more sustainable in their purchasing in recent years.

Boomerang Water's new technology was successfully launched and implemented at the Four Seasons Resort Hualalai, where Ball's aluminum water bottles are widely available throughout the resort. The system is an ideal solution for venues where reclaiming used bottles can be easy, including resorts, cruise ships, convention centers, corporate and university campuses, military and government bases, and industrial and manufacturing facilities.

Watch how the Boomerang Bottling System works.

About Ball Corporation

Ball Corporation supplies innovative, sustainable aluminum packaging solutions for beverage, personal care and household products customers, as well as aerospace and other technologies and services primarily for the U.S. government. Ball Corporation and its subsidiaries employ 24,300 people worldwide and reported 2021 net sales of $13.8 billion. For more information, visit www.ball.com, or connect with us on Facebook or Twitter.

About Boomerang Water

A Veteran-owned business, Boomerang Water is the world's first on-site, micro-bottling solution to economically replace plastic water bottles. Boomerang is committed to disrupting current water bottling practices to end single-use plastics and shipping. Our zero-waste system washes, sanitizes, fills, and caps reusable glass or aluminium bottles with pure, premium filtered water at the point of use to maximize freshness and minimize waste. For more information, visit https://boomerangwater.com/, or connect with us on Facebook or Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

Boomerang Bottle featuring imagery (PRNewswire)

Sample Boomerang Bottle (PRNewswire)

Ball Corporation Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Ball Corporation) (PRNewswire)

