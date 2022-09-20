SCTE® FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES THE TONY WERNER SCHOLARSHIP FUND

EXTON, Pa., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE®), a CableLabs® subsidiary, and the SCTE Foundation today announced the launch of the Tony Werner Scholarship Fund. The fund will be administered by the SCTE Foundation, and it will sponsor an annual scholarship provided by the Dakota County Technical College, which is the alma mater of Tony Werner.

(PRNewsfoto/SCTE) (PRNewswire)

Initial donations for the Tony Werner Scholarship Fund were provided by friends of Tony Werner. Werner recently retired from Comcast Cable, after 14 years as Chief Technology Officer and then President, Technology, Product, Xperience. Under his leadership, Werner's team created the features that helped the X1 win two Technology & Engineering Emmy® awards for both user experience and the groundbreaking X1 voice remote. In 2016, Werner won a Lifetime Achievement Emmy® Award in honor of his distinguished career as a technologist, innovator and leader.

Prior to Comcast, Werner served as Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer for Liberty Global, Inc., in Englewood, CO, where he led the company's global strategy for video, voice and data services. He has more than 40 years of engineering and technical management experience, having also held senior management positions with Qwest Communications, Aurora Networks, TeleCommunications, Inc. (TCI)/AT&T Broadband, Rogers Communications, Inc., and RCA Cablevision Systems.

Werner also served as President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE) and the SCTE Foundation from 2015-2017.

"Tony's has had an immense influence on the technology of the telecommunications industry. He will be missed greatly, and it is a pleasure to see his legacy continue through this scholarship," notes Mark Hess, SCTE Foundation Chairman.

About the SCTE Foundation

The SCTE Foundation is a non-profit organization that is dedicated to ensuring the continued ability of a diverse workforce to positively impact the community, including in times of crisis. Using funds contributed by individual and corporate donors, the Foundation supports programs that: increase technical workforce skills; attract women, minorities and members of the armed forces to cable engineering careers; promote STEM activities among young people; and underpin cable workforce support for essential communication links that benefit the community in the face of natural or manmade disasters. For more information about the SCTE Foundation, please visit http://foundation.scte.org.

About SCTE®, a subsidiary of CableLabs®

SCTE is shaping the future of connectivity. Through technological leadership and innovation, SCTE has served as the applied science leader for the cable telecommunications industry for more than five decades. As a not-for-profit member organization, SCTE moves member companies forward through continuous training for the workforce of tomorrow and by putting leaders into the conversations that matter. SCTE is the force behind the annual SCTE Cable-Tec Expo®, the largest cable telecommunications and technology tradeshow in the Americas. Learn more at www.scte.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE)