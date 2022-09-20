Phoenix Society for Burn Survivors Announces Return of Phoenix World Burn Congress

National Nonprofit Reimagines Keystone Event

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix Society for Burn Survivors, the leading national nonprofit supporting burn survivors, announces the return of its foundational event, Phoenix World Burn Congress. The in-person event was paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Phoenix Society took the time to conduct extensive community research to further understand sustainability of the event. Phoenix Society decided to bring back the event in person in a "Reimagined" format in 2023. An official date and location for the long-anticipated 2023 event will be announced on Tuesday, October 25th, 2022, at noon EST. Join the live-streamed announcement on October 25th on Facebook or Youtube.

Phoenix Society for Burn Survivors announces the return of Phoenix World Burn Congress in Fall of 2023.

Phoenix World Burn Congress (WBC) began in 1985, developed by burn survivors, for burn survivors, to identify and understand the issues that impact the daily lives of those associated with burn trauma. Since its inception, the event has transformed into an annual international conference that provides education, support programs, and comprehensive resources to support and increase knowledge of burn recovery. The event was initially named the Mid-Atlantic Conference at its inception. However, it was renamed National Burn Congress in 1986, World Burn Congress in 1989, and World Burn Congress III in 1990, before being renamed Phoenix World Burn Congress in 2013. The event was held in over 20 different locations before being changed to a virtual format due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and has not returned in person since.

"Phoenix World Burn Congress has been a foundational element of the survivor journey and a flagship offering for the organization. Phoenix Society recognizes the invaluable connections formed at our in-person event, and we acknowledge our community's great need to bring this pivotal event back." -said Amy Acton, Chief Executive Officer.

Phoenix Society's survey of over 500 respondents shared overwhelming findings that burn survivors and families, healthcare providers, foundations, and corporate partners prefer a longer, 4-day national event over any other option (national, regional, virtual). Survey results revealed that the primary motivators behind having a longer nationwide event are providing opportunities for survivors to connect with a broader group of survivors and build long-lasting relationships. Since 1985, over 20,000 people have attended Phoenix WBC, providing the healing power of connection, many survivors having never seen another burn survivor before. Phoenix World Burn Congress will now be an every other year formatted event, with continued ways for the community to connect in a virtual environment.

To stay updated on Reimagined Phoenix WBC updates, visit WorldBurnCongress.org and subscribe to get PWBC updates for additional event details. Phoenix Society for Burn Survivors can be reached by visiting Phoenix-Society.org or emailing info@phoenix-society.org.

About Phoenix Society for Burn Survivors

Burn survivors and their loved ones face a lifelong physical, emotional, and social recovery journey. Connecting with others who have walked a similar path is essential to optimal recovery and social reintegration. Phoenix Society for Burn Survivors is the leading national nonprofit dedicated to empowering burn survivors and their families at all healing points. Since 1977, Phoenix Society has worked with survivors, families, healthcare professionals, and first responders to support burn recovery, improve the quality of burn care, and prevent burn injuries. For more information, visit www.phoenix-society.org.

Media Contact:

Amber Wilcox

Marketing Lead

616.208.1146

Awilcox@phoenix-society.org

View original content:

SOURCE Phoenix Society for Burn Survivors