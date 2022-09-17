Autel Robotics Kicks off Brand Day with Autel Flight Club Video Contest

BOTHELL, Wash. , Sept. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Autel Robotics, a leading developer of drones and aerial photography devices, has today embarked on a series of activities for its official AutelDay brand event.

Lasting from September 17 to October 31, AutelDay's theme of this year is "New Perspectives. New Possibilities." and includes the Autel Flight Club Video Contest. The competition invites users to explore the infinite possibilities when taking to the skies and shooting film from a new perspective. Autel hopes entrants will employ the EVO Nano series, EVO Lite series or EVO II series drones to create short video pieces.

The EVO Nano+ boasts a three-axis gimbal, as well as 1/1.28-inch (0.8-inch) CMOS sensor capable of shooting 4K, 50MP photos. It weighs a mere 249 grams, or the same as a standard smartphone, meaning it's super convenient for carrying almost anywhere. This drone's RYYB color filter array design features a hefty f/1.9 aperture that allows users superior noise reduction and is capable of creating outstanding imagery in low light conditions.

The EVO Lite+ ensures users more flexibility when it comes to expressing their creativity. The drone packs some extra features to help with shooting outstanding imagery from the air. It offers 6K video while featuring a longer flight range with less interference and an Ultra-Wide Angle Obstacle Avoidance system. The adjustable aperture, ranging from f/2.8 to f/11, helps users alter the exposure and field depth for crafting some truly excellent effects and styles when taking shots. The EVO Lite+ is equally adept at taking shots at night as it comes with a 1-inch CMOS image sensor and intelligent moonlight algorithm to capture crystal-clear, vibrant image details.

The company will collect entrants during the Brand Day period before evaluating them impartially and announcing the winners. First, users create their content with an Autel drone. Then they should follow @Autelrobotics on Instagram or YouTube and also tag this account when posting their content on one of these social media platforms while using the hashtag #AutelDay.

Autel has prepared a range of generous prizes for the best entries. There will be one first-prize winner who will take home $2,000. Two second-prize and three third-prize winners will receive $1,500 and $1,000 each, respectively. Additionally, special prizes will go to another 20 entrants. Please refer to the video contest rule for more details.

Autel will organize more offline Workshop and Roadshow Campaigns in different cities around the world. The company will invite various well-known KOLs from the industry to showcase the company's latest products at the event as well. For specific offline activity arrangements, please refer to the local announcement.

To mark the AutelDay brand event, Autel is also providing customers with an exclusive special offer. Between September 17 and September 30, the company has reduced the price of the EVO Lite+ Premium Bundle by 20 percent to $1479 and the EVO Nano+ Premium Bundle by 20 percent to $879.

About Autel Robotics

Autel Robotics is a team of industry professionals with a genuine passion for technology and years of engineering experience. Since its founding in 2014, Autel has always striven for customer-driven innovation and is continually working to raise the industry standard for drones. The company's headquarter is in Shenzhen, the heart of China's tech industry; it also has R&D bases around the world including Seattle, Munich, and Silicon Valley.

