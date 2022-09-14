Vendavo Strengthens Commitment to Czechia with New Office in Prague

PRAGUE, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vendavo, the global leader in B2B pricing and selling solutions, has announced the official re-opening of its Czech Republic office in Prague.

Located in the Luxembourg Plaza, just minutes from downtown Prague, the new office is a hub for collaboration and innovation and will house a mix of Vendavo's Engineering, Customer Experience, Services, Customer Operations, HR, IT, and Finance teams. An employee-only ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled for September 20, 2022, to celebrate the grand re-opening.

"Over the last few years, businesses across the globe have faced unparalleled economic uncertainty. At Vendavo we're growing fast, investing in our employees, creating jobs, and fostering community, despite the economic disruption," said Bruno Slosse, Chief Executive Officer at Vendavo. "This is a win-win for Vendavo and our Czech Republic workforce. We are thrilled to welcome the team to the new office and celebrate Vendavo's commitment to economic restoration."

Innovative startups, established technology companies, and investors have their eyes on Prague as a potential technology giant. Vendavo has a long-standing commitment to the Czech Republic market and aims to attract Prague's top tech talent.

"The talent coming out of Prague is unmatched. Our passionate people, leading products, and empowering culture make Vendavo a great option for anyone looking to build their career in the tech space," said Kristin Thielking, Chief People Officer at Vendavo.

With more than 240 Czechia-based employees, Vendavo continues to expand its Czech Republic footprint and has additional offices in Hradec Králové and Ostrava.

Vendavo's AI-embedded pricing and sales solutions power the shift to digital commerce for the world's most demanding B2B companies, unlocking value, growing margin, and accelerating revenue. With the Vendavo SaaS commercial excellence platform and our best-in-class CPQ and price optimization solutions, our customers develop dynamic customer insights and execute optimal pricing strategies that maximize margin, boost sales effectiveness, and improve customer experience. Vendavo has global offices in Denver, Stockholm, Bangalore, and Prague. For more information, please visit https://www.vendavo.com.

