Totango Announces Enterprise Client Wins and Trajectory to Double Customers by Year's End

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Totango , the industry's only Composable Customer Success (CS) platform that helps companies drive immediate value, today announced Trimble and Calix, as part of a series of the company's latest enterprise customer wins. As Totango kicks off its Customer Success Summit: Teams in Miami today, these recent wins mark a stellar year of growth since the company announced its $100M in funding in September 2021, with Totango tracking to double its customer count by the end of the year.

The company has also seen more than 58,000 customer success programs running on Totango, utilizing embedded best practices and KPIs through SuccessBLOCs . In the company's efforts to enable more leaders to compose customer journeys and drive customer outcomes using its technology, Totango's revamped freemium customer account model also netted a 57% increase in self-serve signups.

As part of a record-setting month of ARR growth in August, Trimble, a global provider of location-based industrial technologies, has gone live with Totango within its transportation sector as part of its corporate Connect and Scale digital transformation strategy.

"This move is part of the evolution of customer success at Trimble," said Kathleen Berryman, Director of Customer Success at Trimble. "We are focused on supporting thousands of our customers in their own digital transformation journeys as we work together to modernize and simplify the global supply chain."

In another enterprise win, Calix, a cloud and software platform service provider and winner of the Customer Service Team of the Year at the American Business Awards, demonstrates their commitment to customers by signing on with Totango to support their CS model at scale.

"Totango's strong growth across all sizes of company, but in particular small and large enterprise, exemplifies how businesses can invest in CS and become customer-centric using the only Composable platform, no matter how established they are," said Jamie Bertasi, President and COO of Totango. "Companies that are serious about scalable growth and long-lasting customer relationships in this decade are doubling down on CS technology."

About Totango

Founded in 2010, Totango is the industry's only Composable Customer Success Platform. Totango's no-code, visual software enables businesses to deliver and quickly optimize best-in-class customer journeys, accelerate product onboarding and adoption, maximize customer retention, and increase user satisfaction leading to strong business results. Totango's ready-to-use journey templates (SuccessBLOCs) eliminate the friction of time and money spent on implementation and maintenance of old-school customer success platforms. As the only customer success software that combines a modern visual design and collaboration canvas, easy-to-use workflow orchestration tools, and out-of-the-box templates, Totango gives teams instant clarity and full control to create and consistently execute best-in-class customer journeys. Start where you are and go with a modular platform that provides immediate Day 1 value, continuous recalibration as needed, and predictable scale-up growth. For more information and to start Totango for free, visit Totango.com .

