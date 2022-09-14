Theragen Expands Treatment Access to Over 150 Million U.S. Residents

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical device company Theragen announced today that the Company's in-network participation agreements with managed care organizations and governmental payors now cover over 150 million U.S. residents for its ActaStim-S spine fusion bone growth stimulator and Kneehab XP quadriceps therapy system.

Theragen's rapid expansion of in-network contracting is increasing patient access.

On the heels of its recent FDA approval of ActaStim-S, Theragen accelerated its growth in participating provider contracts. Since April, the Company has entered into new agreements that cover almost 30 million U.S. residents, including agreements with Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield Texas, Blue Shield of California, Premera Blue Cross Blue Shield, and several Amerigroup plans.

"Theragen's practical, home-based therapeutic devices feature clinically proven technology and empower patients to take an active role in their day-to-day recovery," says Vice President of Reimbursement and Strategic Development, Thomas Burke. "Our rapid expansion of in-network contracting is increasing patient access to these technologies and lowering barriers to affordable care."

Burke continues: "In keeping with Theragen's core values, patients are at the heart of everything we do. It's why we focus on easy-to-use product designs that follow value-based care guidelines by delivering therapies at home, in the lowest-cost setting."

Theragen COO and VP of R&D, Richard Pearce, adds: "Regarding ease-of-use for home therapies, we learned a great deal from the success of our flagship Kneehab XP System. Our newest device, ActaStim-S, is a remarkably discreet and unobtrusive wearable. We continue to receive positive feedback from patients due to its overall wearability and supportive ActaStim-Sync companion app. We are thrilled that more patients will now have access to this suite of technologies."

Theragen, Inc. is a leader in the development and manufacture of non-invasive, electrical stimulation DME products that deliver therapeutic energy for healing and empower patients to play an active role in their recovery. We're committed to continuous innovation and expanding our reach to help improve outcomes for more patients. To learn more, please visit theragen.com.

