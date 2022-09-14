SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of TuSimple Holdings Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 31, 2022 - (NASDAQ: TSP)

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of TuSimple Holdings Inc..

CLASS PERIOD: This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons who: (a) purchased or otherwise acquired TuSimple common stock pursuant and/or traceable to documents issued in connection with TuSimple's April 15, 2021 initial public offering; and/or (b) that purchased or otherwise acquired TuSimple securities between April 15, 2021 and August 1, 2022, both dates inclusive.

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) TuSimple's commitment to safety was significantly overstated and defendants concealed fundamental problems with the Company's technology; (ii) TuSimple was rushing the testing of its autonomous driving technology in order to deliver driverless trucks to the market ahead of its more safety-conscious competitors; (iii) there was a corporate culture within TuSimple that suppressed or ignored safety concerns in favor of unrealistically ambitious testing and delivery schedules; (iv) the aforementioned conduct made accidents involving the Company's autonomous driving technology more likely; (v) the aforementioned conduct invited enhanced regulatory scrutiny and investigatory action toward the Company; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: October 31, 2022 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/tusimple-holdings-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=31657&from=4

