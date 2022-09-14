Danaher CEO to Comment on Financial Performance

WASHINGTON, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) (the "Company") announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Rainer M. Blair, will comment tomorrow on the Company's third quarter 2022 performance in a presentation at its investor and analyst event.

Mr. Blair will communicate that Danaher's third quarter 2022 core revenue growth is expected to be above the Company's prior guidance range. This increase is driven by higher Cepheid respiratory testing revenue, which is now anticipated to be greater than $500 million for the third quarter 2022 versus the prior expectation of approximately $325 million. The Company continues to expect base business core revenue growth to be in the high single digit range in the third quarter.

Danaher will host a live video webcast of its investor and analyst meeting on September 15, 2022, beginning at approximately 12:00 p.m. ET and concluding at approximately 2:30 p.m. ET. The video webcast and accompanying slide presentation will be available on the Investors section of Danaher's website, www.danaher.com, under the heading "Events & Presentations." A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

ABOUT DANAHER

Danaher is a global science and technology innovator committed to helping its customers solve complex challenges and improving quality of life around the world. Its family of world class brands has leadership positions in the demanding and attractive health care, environmental and applied end-markets. With more than 20 operating companies, Danaher's globally diverse team of approximately 80,000 associates is united by a common culture and operating system, the Danaher Business System, and its Shared Purpose, Helping Realize Life's Potential. For more information, please visit www.danaher.com.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this release that are not strictly historical, including the statements regarding the Company's anticipated third quarter 2022 non-GAAP core revenue growth and base business core revenue growth, anticipated third quarter 2022 respiratory testing revenue and any other statements regarding events or developments that we believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those suggested or indicated by such forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. These factors include, among other things, deterioration of or instability in the economy, the markets we serve and the financial markets, uncertainties relating to U.S. laws or policies, including potential changes in U.S. policies and tariffs and the reaction of other countries thereto, contractions or growth rates and cyclicality of markets we serve, competition, our ability to develop and successfully market new products and technologies and expand into new markets, the potential for improper conduct by our employees, agents or business partners, our compliance with applicable laws and regulations (including rules relating to off-label marketing and other regulations relating to medical devices and the health care industry), the results of our clinical trials and perceptions thereof, our ability to effectively address cost reductions and other changes in the health care industry, our ability to successfully identify and consummate appropriate acquisitions and strategic investments and successfully complete divestitures and other dispositions, our ability to integrate the businesses we acquire and achieve the anticipated growth, synergies and other benefits of such acquisitions, contingent liabilities and other risks relating to acquisitions, investments, strategic relationships and divestitures (including tax-related and other contingent liabilities relating to past and future IPOs, split-offs or spin-offs), security breaches or other disruptions of our information technology systems or violations of data privacy laws, the impact of our restructuring activities on our ability to grow, risks relating to potential impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets, currency exchange rates, tax audits and changes in our tax rate and income tax liabilities, changes in tax laws applicable to multinational companies, litigation and other contingent liabilities including intellectual property and environmental, health and safety matters, the rights of the United States government to use, disclose and license certain intellectual property we license if we fail to commercialize it, risks relating to product, service or software defects, product liability and recalls, risks relating to product manufacturing, our relationships with and the performance of our channel partners, uncertainties relating to collaboration arrangements with third-parties, commodity costs and surcharges, our ability to adjust purchases and manufacturing capacity to reflect market conditions, reliance on sole sources of supply, the impact of deregulation on demand for our products and services, the impact of climate change, or legal or regulatory measures to address climate change, labor matters and our ability to recruit, retain and motivate talented employees, international economic, political, legal, compliance, social and business factors (including the impact of the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine and the United Kingdom's separation from the EU), disruptions relating to man-made and natural disasters (including pandemics such as COVID-19), and pension plan costs. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in our SEC filings, including our 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the second quarter of 2022. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and except to the extent required by applicable law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events and developments or otherwise.

DANAHER CORPORATION

Forecasted Core Sales Growth and Base Business Core Sales Growth



% Change Three-Month Period Ending

September 30, 2022 vs. Comparable 2021 Period Core sales growth (non-GAAP) +Low-single digit / Mid-single digit Impact of COVID-19 related testing +Low-single digit / Mid-single digit Base business core sales growth (non-GAAP) +High-single digit

Statement Regarding Non-GAAP Measures

Each of the non-GAAP measures set forth above should be considered in addition to, and not as a replacement for or superior to, the comparable GAAP measure, and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Management believes that these measures provide useful information to investors by offering additional ways of viewing Danaher Corporation's ("Danaher" or the "Company") results that, when reconciled to the corresponding GAAP measure, help our investors to:

with respect to core sales and related sales measures, identify underlying growth trends in our business and compare our sales performance with prior and future periods and to our peers.

While we expect overall demand for the Company's COVID-19 related products to moderate as and to the extent the pandemic subsides, as the pandemic evolves toward endemic status we believe a level of demand for the Company's products that support COVID-19 related vaccines and therapeutics (including initiatives that seek to prevent or mitigate similar, future pandemics) and COVID-19 testing will continue. However, on a relative basis, we expect the level of ongoing demand for products supporting COVID-19 testing will be subject to more fluctuations in demand than the level of demand for products supporting COVID-19 related vaccines and therapeutics. Therefore, beginning with the first quarter of 2022, in addition to disclosing core revenue growth, we disclose "base business core sales growth" on a basis that excludes revenues related to COVID-19 testing and includes revenues from products that support COVID-19 related vaccines and therapeutics. We believe this additional measure provides useful information to investors by facilitating period-to-period comparisons of our financial performance and identifying underlying growth trends in the Company's business that otherwise may be obscured by fluctuations in demand for COVID-19 testing as a result of the pandemic.

Management uses these non-GAAP measures to measure the Company's operating and financial performance, and uses core sales in the Company's executive compensation program.

With respect to core sales related measures, (1) we exclude the impact of currency translation because it is not under management's control, is subject to volatility and can obscure underlying business trends, and (2) we exclude the effect of acquisitions and divested product lines because the timing, size, number and nature of such transactions can vary significantly from period-to-period and between us and our peers, which we believe may obscure underlying business trends and make comparisons of long-term performance difficult.

With respect to forecasted core sales related measures, we do not reconcile these measures to the comparable GAAP measure because of the inherent difficulty in predicting and estimating the future impact and timing of currency translation, acquisitions and divested product lines, which would be reflected in any forecasted GAAP revenue.

