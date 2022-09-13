XT.COM Adds MiningNFT (MIT) To Its Trading Platform

SINGAPORE, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XT.COM, one of the leading global crypto trading exchanges and the world's first socially infused exchange, has listed the MiningNFT (MIT) token on the platform in Innovation Zone. The MIT token is open to trade on 9th September 2022 at 10:00 (UTC). The withdrawals are open from 10th September 2022 at 10:00 (UTC).

By having the MIT token listed on the XT platform, the users will now have access to more tokens and coins, giving them the opportunity to trade with a wide variety of high-quality tokens. This collaboration also helps in taking the MiningNFT token to the next level by reaching out to a wider audience by being listed on a global trading platform.

The MiningNFT project helps investors to participate in mining, light assets, and stable income. The platform lowers the barriers to entry for accredited investors, providing the opportunity to get involved in the Bitcoin mining process by just purchasing the tokens.

About MiningNFT

The MIT token belongs to the MiningNFT platform. The project believes in playing a major role in Bitcoin mining by providing a safe and secure facility for mining hosting needs. The token holders get the privilege to get directly involved in the mining process without purchasing physical mining machines.

The cloud computing facility allows users to mine tokens in a secure and cost-effective manner. The platform is the one-stop mining solution provider for global mining machines.

Website: https://miningnftbc.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MININGNFT1

About XT.COM

By consistently expanding its ecosystem, XT.COM is dedicated to providing users with the most secure, trusted, and hassle-free digital asset trading services. Our exchange is built from a desire to give everyone access to digital assets regardless of where you are

Founded in 2018, XT.COM now serves more than 6 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users, and 40+ million users in the ecosystem. Covering a rich variety of trading categories together with an NFT aggregated marketplace, our platform strives to cater to its large user base by providing a secure, trusted and intuitive trading experience.

As the world's first social-infused digital assets trading platform, XT.COM also supports social networking platform based transactions to make our crypto services more accessible to users all over the world. Furthermore, to ensure optimal data integrity and security, we see user security as our top priority at XT.COM.

Website: https://www.xt.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/XTsupport_EN

Twitter: https://twitter.com/XTexchange

