Sellers.guide by Primis Partners with Similarweb to Launch New Feature: Similar Sites

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Primis, the leading Video Discovery platform for global publishers and founders of Sellers.guide, announced the launch of Similar Sites, a new feature to help publishers compare their files to similar domains, with data provided by Similarweb . This new addition to Sellers.guide will further the company's goal of enabling publishers' greater access to transparency in the ad tech industry.

Since the launch of Sellers.guide back in May 2021, Primis has continued its pursuit to address and solve the complexities of ads.txt maintenance.

When using Similar Sites, publishers can review their scores and see how they compare to their peer groups. Domains such as mashable.com , for example, can see the scores of sites sharing similar audiences, and may look into how they can make improvements to their ads.txt file as a result.

"We are always trying to provide more layers of data to our users," explained Livnat Mor, Director of Strategic Partnerships of Sellers.guide. "Ad tech is a highly competitive industry. Publishers are always on edge when it comes to their competitors and monetization partners. With Similar Sites, publishers can easily compare the quality of their ads.txt file with that of their competitors and clearly see where they stand next to the industry benchmark," said Mor.

