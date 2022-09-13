RDARS Announces New Manufacturing Facility in Pickering, Ontario

RDARS Begins Production of Eagle Eye and Eagle Nest in Canada

TORONTO, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - RDARS Inc. ("RDARS" or the "Company") (CSE: RDRS), an autonomous robotics and drone technology company developing advanced autonomous drone and robotic systems for alarm system augmentation and surveillance, is pleased to announce that it has opened a manufacturing facility in Pickering, Ontario, for the production of its Eagle Eye and Eagle Nest products. This achievement is another commitment by the Company to produce its products in Canada. "We find that the highly skilled technology labour pool that is required for this advanced manufacturing process is available in Canada, and we are proud of this step we are taking. To be able to say made in Canada is an honour, and we believe that the stability of Canada, without all the risks of the geopolitical turmoil and supply chain disruptions, is important for the Company at this stage of its evolution" said Charles Zwebner, CEO and Director of the Company. Both products are part of the Eagle Watch Platform and underscores the Company's commitment to bringing its advanced drone, artificial intelligent, and robotic technologies to market in very short order.

This significant milestone is another critical piece of the Company's continued fast growth. "The opening of this new facility, with its staff of Canadian employees, is a most important phase of our development process. As disclosed in the Company's final long-form prospectus dated August 26, 2022, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, the Company will be immediately producing 20 systems which will be imminently made available for deployment into selected locations for testing purposes to achieve certifications for Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) flight missions with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Transport Canada.

Canada is a major player in the aerospace and defense markets, and RDARS is poised to contribute to this industry, developing advanced cutting-edge technology systems. The Company's flagship product, the Eagle Watch Platform, is comprised of Eagle Eye, a drone, Eagle Nest, a drone station, Eagle Rover, an indoor robotic system, and Eagle Watch Command & Control Software.

RDARS is a disruptive technology that is redefining the security industry's approach to protecting properties, by introducing protection with autonomous artificial intelligent systems that allow for real time response, situation awareness, verification, intervention, evidence recording, data capture, analysis, and immediate downstream transmissions to the public safety agencies. RDARS has the ability upon a breach of a security in real time to receive, analyze, and downstream the data and inform the public safety agencies who the perpetrators are before they even get to the property.

Eagle Watch is comprised of a drone, a drone station, and indoor robotic system called Eagle Rover and a software application called Eagle Watch, which acts as a command-and-control environment to manage, maintain and control all remote systems around the globe. The Eagle Watch Platform represents a departure from the current commercial drone systems, as it was designed specifically for automated alarm response and provides a high degree of situational awareness for a fraction of the current cost of any competing technology. Enterprise and government end users can rely on Eagle Watch to provide immediate alarm response, on-demand patrols, scheduled patrols and archived video for later analysis or historical requirements.

About RDARS Inc.

Founded in 2019, RDARS is an OEM manufacturer of the Eagle Watch Platform. Its autonomous robotic systems are known for providing situational awareness in a cost effective and reliable manner. The Company's mission is to improve alarm response and situational awareness, obtain approvals from federal regulatory agencies for beyond visual line of sight operations. RDARS is currently developing its technology for enterprise customers in the United States and Canada, where these customers require a more reliable and advanced understanding of their property security. For more information about RDARS, visit its website at www.rdars.com or its profile page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

