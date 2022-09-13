Que Alicea, A Bay Area Aesthetician, Is Forging Her Own Path From Skincare To Disaster Recovery

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Que Alicea is the CEO of Q&A Consulting LLC, a Bay Area-based environmental consulting firm founded in 2019. Que was the owner of a medical day spa before forming Q&A, and this paramedical aesthetician was introduced to industrial hygiene after being invited to work on a disaster site.

Que Alicea, CEO Q& A Consulting Photo Credit: Claudio Robles (PRNewswire)

Que learned about hazardous materials and their negative effects on one's overall health by leveraging her scientific background. She now services commercial properties in both California and Nevada.

Her goal when starting her company, Q&A Consulting, was to make it a full-service environmental consulting firm specializing in turnkey environmental solutions and environmental compliance. Q&A is one of Northern California's leading environmental engineering firms.

Q&A Consultants specializes in asbestos and other materials such as lead, mold, and personal air exposures, as well as hazardous materials surveys, disaster recovery, and hazardous affected area clearances. Unlike their competitors, Que has special certifications that allow them to perform clearances on-site, allowing them to provide results immediately without the time and expense of a lab.

Que is recognized as a trailblazing African American woman-owned business addressing complex challenges in energy management, efficiency, resiliency, and sustainability, making her one of the industry's only African American females with WBE, WOB, LBE, and DBE certifications.

She is also an active member of the WBENC, or Women's Business Enterprise National Council. Que has returned to her hometown of East Palo Alto to educate residents about the environmental industry, resulting in community members receiving the necessary licensing, certifications, and business opportunities.

Que works constantly with the environmental industry and academic professionals to raise awareness of critical issues in the energy industry and develop solutions to address them.

She has worked on teams to address issues such as raising awareness of energy efficiency programs in low-income communities and developing sustainable practices for use at universities.

To learn more about Q&A Consulting, visit www.qaconsulting-llc.com/.

