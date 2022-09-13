OZY GENIUS AWARDS ANNOUNCES SEARCH FOR THE CLASS OF 2023, WITH SPECIAL FOCUS ON STUDENTS AT HBCUs

OZY GENIUS AWARDS ANNOUNCES SEARCH FOR THE CLASS OF 2023, WITH SPECIAL FOCUS ON STUDENTS AT HBCUs

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OZY Media, the award-winning news and entertainment company, today announced the launch of its 5th annual OZY Genius Awards (OGA).

OZY GENIUS AWARDS 2023 (PRNewswire)

OZY Media announces the launch of its 5th Annual OZY Genius Awards

The landmark grant program supports ten bold and innovative ideas from college and university students with a summer stipend of $10,000. From scientific research to launching new companies, writing books to building nonprofit organizations, the OZY Genius Awards has allowed talented young people to fully pursue their big dreams to help make the world a better place. Since 2015, the OGA program has already helped launch young superstars, such as Amanda Gorman, Brandy Star Merriweather and Dyllen Nellis.

"Winning the OZY Genius Award gave us momentum to scale our impact by enabling our team to launch an online mentorship community for students around the world," said Dante Alvarado-Leon, OGA class of 2017.

"We are so proud of the OZY Genius Awards and all that they stand for," said OZY CEO Carlos Watson. "My mom, a former teacher, helped incubate the idea and I am so pleased to see hundreds of students embrace this wonderful opportunity by putting their best ideas forward."

This year's OGA program, with the support of *AT&T Dream in Black, will give special emphasis to students attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs)by also honoring them as AT&T Rising Future Makers. A campaign that launched in 2021 to uplift HBCU students making a difference in their communities and providing them the connections needed for greater possibility.

"I've met so many HBCU students who have brilliant ideas, but they lack the capital and resources to bring them to life. I was once in that same boat," said Michael DeVore, OGA class of 2015. "I believe the OZY Genius Awards can help attract resources to talented HBCU students. There are so many amazing young people that need platforms like this to highlight their brilliant ideas."

"We believe deeply in the creativity and genius of young people and are glad to be supporting the OZY Genius Awards," said AT&T Chief Diversity Officer, Michelle Jordan. "AT&T is committed to supporting young leaders and our Rising Future Makers program plays a critical role in that effort."

Applications for the OZY Genius Awards are available here to full-time college students in the U.S. and will remain open until Oct. 31, 2022. Winners will be announced on Nov. 15, 2022.

Current and recent judges have included: former Mayor of San Juan, Puerto Rico, Carmen Yulín Cruz; noted physicist and bestselling author Dr. Hakeem Oluseyi; former OMD CEO John Osborn; Milwaukee Bucks owner Marc Lasry; Emerson Collective founder Laurene Powell Jobs; former "CBS Evening News" anchor Katie Couric; former McKinsey partner James Manyika.

Enjoy this short video to feel the spirit of the OZY Genius Awards or to learn more about AT&T Dream in Black, please visit attdreaminblack.com.

ABOUT OZY

OZY cuts through the noise with a bold and smart approach, showcasing the new and next in global news and entertainment. A cutting-edge media company delivering premium TV shows, podcasts, newsletters, and festivals, OZY highlights provocative and indispensable voices that help us understand and appreciate our ever-spinning world. Launched in 2013, OZY has produced 5 newsletters, 12 TV shows, 9 podcasts and 4 festivals, and won a 2020 Emmy Award for its groundbreaking television program, "Black Women OWN the Conversation."

*ABOUT AT&T

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OZY Media