The NEW Landmaster 4x4 EVs Are Now Arriving At Dealer Locations

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Landmaster dealers are now getting their first shipments of the new Landmaster 4x4 EV UTV. Customers can visit their local dealer to test drive one today or talk to their local dealer about a custom factory order. Custom factory orders can arrive as soon as 6-8 weeks when ordered through your local dealer. The Landmaster 4x4 EV starts at $17,499 which is nearly $8,000 below the Polaris Kinetic.

Landmaster 4x4 EV Bow Hunting (PRNewswire)

Follow Landmaster On Instagram @LandmasterUTV or #LandmasterLife

"The biggest thing customers should know about the 4x4 EV is that these are exciting vehicles to drive with friends and family. Whenever we put a customer in a gas vehicle to test drive and then shift them over to an electric, their eyes immediately light up with excitement. That alone tells you we made something incredible here. The other thing customers should realize is these vehicles are available now! While other manufacturers are backlogged with delays of 6 months to a year, you can get a Landmaster EV 4x4 with us in as little as 6 weeks," states Joe Klosterman, VP of Sales and Marketing for Landmaster.

Landmaster is known for building quality American Made UTVs that are customizable to fit the end-users needs. The new EV 4x4 comes with 3 dumpable bed options: 1.) A rust-proof, light weight poly bed, 2.) A wide heavy-duty steel bed, 3.) A consumer favorite, the rear flip seat which adds two extra passengers and converts into a dumpable bed for hauling. In addition to bed options, the customer has the option to choose between 4 hood colors and over 30 accessories and wheel options.

The Landmaster 4x4 EV is ultra-quiet and built for multiple applications including hunting, farming, lake-life, trail-riding, neighborhood cruises, or property maintenance. "It's really the ultimate vehicle for hunters. This demographic has been asking for a vehicle like this for years, and now it's finally available." Mentions David Piercy, Director of Marketing and Creative.

The EV 4x4 charges from 0-100% in as little as 8 hours and will last up to 50 miles on a single charge. Switch-activated speed modes allow the user to switch between Max Range or Max Speed Modes. Max Range will limit your speed to 12mph while Max Speed will take you up to 30mph. Haul up to 700 lbs. with the HD suspension, and tow up to 1,500 lbs. The EV comes with a 1 year full bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five year battery warranty.

For more information download the full brochure here: https://assets.americanlandmaster.com/uploads/catalogs/June-2022-EV-BROCHURE-6.30.22.pdf

Or follow Landmaster on Instagram for more EV information: @LandmasterUTV

About Landmaster: Landmaster has been manufacturing UTVs and related recreational products for over 50 years. The company is an Indiana based company producing a full line of gas and lithium ion UTVs. They distribute through independent dealers throughout the U.S., delivering the very best combination of technology, performance and American made ingenuity. For more information please visit www.americanlandmaster.com .

Landmaster

2499 S. 600 E., Suite 102

Columbia City, IN 46725

800.643.7332

feedback@americanlandmaster.com

Landmaster (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Landmaster