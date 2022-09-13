Foundation Fighting Blindness Makes Key Appointments to Leadership Team

Several executives promoted to continue the advancement of the Foundation's notable research and philanthropic efforts

COLUMBIA, Md., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Foundation Fighting Blindness , the world's leading organization committed to finding treatments and cures for blinding retinal diseases, announced today new roles for several executive leaders, effective immediately.

Peter Ginsberg, who has been with the Foundation for two years and previously served as executive vice president, corporate development and chief business officer, has been promoted to chief operating officer. In his new role, Mr. Ginsberg will provide oversight and direction for the Foundation's financial, administrative, and business development operations, leveraging business and industry expertise to lead strategic partnerships and business transactions. He will also continue to serve on the RD Fund management team, and report directly to Jason Menzo, chief executive officer.

Amy Laster, PhD, has been promoted to senior vice president, science strategy and awards. Dr. Laster will be responsible for guiding the Foundation's research strategies, including the development of a new five-year science strategic plan. Additionally, she will maintain a portion of her previous responsibilities related to the overall planning, management, and execution of the Foundation's varied science programs. She will continue to report to Claire Gelfman, PhD, chief scientific officer.

Judy Taylor, who previously served as vice president, development has been promoted to senior vice president and chief development officer. Ms. Taylor will be responsible for the strategic direction and execution of all Foundation philanthropy endeavors. She will continue to report directly to Jason Menzo.

Ben Shaberman has been promoted to vice president, science communications. Mr. Shaberman has been a part of the Foundation team for 18 years and will report to Dr. Claire Gelfman. In his new position, Mr. Shaberman will manage science information and disseminate technical and research information regarding retinal diseases, emerging therapies, and the Foundation's programs available to constituents.

"We appreciate the dedication and diligence of each Foundation team member, specifically those mentioned here," said chief executive officer, Jason Menzo. "I am excited to continue to work side by side with each of these individuals as they step into their newly appointed roles. We are fortunate to have such a standout team who cares so deeply for our causes to fund innovative research that positively impacts the standard of care for blinding retinal diseases."

About the Foundation Fighting Blindness

Established in 1971, the Foundation Fighting Blindness is the world's leading private funding source for retinal degenerative disease research. The Foundation has raised more than $856 million toward its mission of accelerating research for preventing, treating, and curing blindness caused by the entire spectrum of blinding retinal diseases including: retinitis pigmentosa, macular degeneration, and Usher syndrome. Visit FightingBlindness.org for more information.

About the RD Fund

The RD Fund (Retinal Degeneration Fund) is the venture arm of the Foundation Fighting Blindness, and a leading investor in the inherited retinal disease space. It was established in 2018 to serve the Foundation's mission to rapidly drive research toward preventions, treatments and cures for the entire spectrum of blinding retinal diseases—including retinitis pigmentosa, macular degeneration, and Usher syndrome. RD Fund focuses on mission-related investments in companies with projects nearing clinical testing. Visit RDFund.org for more information.

