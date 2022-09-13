Dell Establishes Partnership with Deep North

Companies to Jointly Demonstrate Their Combined Technology at Groceryshop 2022

FOSTER CITY, Calif. and ROUND ROCK, Texas, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deep North , the intelligent video analytics company, and Dell Technologies today announced a partnership. Together, they are bringing world-class, AI-driven video analytics in a highly scalable architecture to global customers. As part of the partnership, the companies are jointly demonstrating their combined technology in action at Groceryshop 2022 in Las Vegas from September 19-22 at Booth #135.

Dell and Deep North are enabling stores, shopping malls and other commercial spaces to better understand consumers' behavior in the retail environment, taking traditional retail analytics a step further to help businesses drive strategic business outcomes. With Dell edge computing technologies combined with Deep North's artificial intelligence and computer vision software, businesses can use their existing on-site video cameras to overcome challenges such as erroneous foot traffic data, frequent stockouts, ineffective staffing, and line abandonment. In addition, businesses can gain real-time data on important in-store metrics such as customer behavior, shopper journey, checkout compliance, and shelf engagement to increase sales, lower costs, and improve the customer experience.

"This partnership not only brings us one step closer to digitizing physical environments into actionable insights, but it creates an even level playing field against E-commerce allowing brick-and-mortar stores to grow," said Rohan Sanil, CEO and co-founder of Deep North. "More and more consumers prefer shopping in brick-and-mortar stores every day, and by partnering with Dell we will achieve a customer experience like no other where customers want to come back."

