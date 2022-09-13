Curi Capital Acquires Park Ridge Asset Management, Marking Second Acquisition for RIA in Less Than 12 Months

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curi Capital, the registered investment advisor and full-service financial advisory business unit within Curi, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Park Ridge Asset Management's investment advisory business. The acquisition marks the second such transaction for Curi Capital in less than a year, accelerating the firm's strategic growth plans and further strengthening its roster of credentialed, client-focused talent.

Park Ridge Asset Management was founded in 2008 by partners David Arthur and Keith Karlawish to provide individuals and institutions with customized planning and high-quality investment solutions.

"We are on a mission to create a world-class financial advisory firm that helps our clients build true wealth, and adding the experience and expertise of the Park Ridge team is another important milestone in that journey," said Dimitri Eliopoulos, Curi Capital's CEO. "Curi Capital is proud to be moving forward with our plans to bring our high-touch, personalized approach to even more clients as we head into the final months of 2022. This acquisition is a great complement to the strong organic client growth our team has achieved in the first half of the year."

The entire Park Ridge team has transitioned to be part of Curi Capital with this transaction, including Arthur and Karlawish, who will continue to serve as Senior Directors in the wealth advisory space. Katie Strother will join as a Wealth Advisor.

"We have a working history with members of the Curi Capital team and knew our two firms would be a great match from our very first conversations," said Arthur. "Our team is excited to join and serve Curi Capital's growing client base with the customized planning and disciplined approach to investing that we've offered our clients since day one."

"The Park Ridge team will continue to enhance the exceptional talent and personalized client service that our Curi Capital team is known for," said Jason Sandner, Curi's CEO. "We are proud to welcome them to the broader Curi team and look forward to the continued growth of our Curi Capital business."

The acquisition of Park Ridge Asset Management's investment advisory business closed on Aug. 31, 2022, and brings Curi Capital's assets under advisement to more than $1.5 billion. Curi Capital also announced the acquisition of KDI Capital Partners' investment advisory business earlier this year.

About Curi Capital

Curi Wealth Management, LLC, dba Curi Capital (curicapital.com) is a registered investment advisor, headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., that provides full-service financial advisory solutions, including personalized wealth management, retirement plan solutions, and investment guidance to high-net-worth individuals, ultra-high-net worth families, and businesses. Experienced and accessible, Curi Capital's advisors actively listen and proactively create tailored solutions that help clients build true wealth, however they define it. Curi Capital is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Registration of an investment advisor does not imply any specific level of skill or training and does not constitute an endorsement of the firm by the SEC. A copy of Curi Capital's current written disclosure brochures, filed with the SEC, which discuss, among other things, Curi Capital's business practices, services and fees, are available through the SEC's website at: www.adviserinfo.sec.gov.

About Curi

Curi (curi.com) is a full-service advisory firm that serves physicians and medical practices. Equal parts fierce physician advocates, smart business leaders, and thoughtful partners, Curi's advisory, capital, and insurance offerings deliver valued advice that is grounded in client priorities and elevated by their outcomes. From data-driven advisory services to private wealth offerings, to tailored insurance solutions and beyond, Curi delivers performance that is time-tested and trusted—in medicine, business, and life.

