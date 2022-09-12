Rivada Space Networks Joins EU Secure Connectivity Programme to Provide Ultra-Secure Infrastructure for Government & Enterprise Communications

PARIS, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rivada Space Networks GmbH, a global network company launching a constellation of 600 low-earth-orbit satellites (LEO) to enable secure, global connectivity for governments and enterprises, today announced it has joined the EU Secure Connectivity Programme.

Rivada Space Networks is deploying a global networked low-earth orbit satellite constellation (PRNewsfoto/Rivada Space Networks) (PRNewswire)

The need for secure and resilient global connectivity increases with the digitization of the economy and society and increasing geopolitical and cybersecurity threats. The European Commission is proposing an ambitious plan for an EU space-based secure communication system that will ensure worldwide uninterrupted access to secure and cost-effective satellite communication services for the protection of critical infrastructures, surveillance and crisis management. It will also allow for the provisioning of commercial services by the private sector to enable advanced, reliable and fast connections for all citizens and businesses across Europe.

German company Rivada Space Networks has submitted its contribution to the Preliminary Market Consultation of the EU Secure Connectivity Programme outlining key attributes of the Rivada Space Network's laser-linked LEO constellation architecture. These include global reach, ultra-security, resilience and low latency. A firm believer in common infrastructure platforms for public use, Rivada is also proposing to use their Open Access Wireless Marketplace platform to optimize the efficient use of the multi-orbit infrastructure capacity among the member countries and stakeholders in the project.

Clemens Kaiser, Chief Programme Officer at Rivada Space Networks commented: "We reviewed the requirements and identified an absolute need to add LEO to this multi-orbit constellation approach, with Ka-band delivering the optimal solution in terms of high-throughput networking."

Rivada Space Networks Chairman Declan Ganley said: "We can ensure extra secure connectivity and the highest data sovereignty as our space network connects any two points in the world via intersatellite laser links, avoiding terrestrial or non-terrestrial infrastructures or the internet. This allows users to communicate through a single global private network running entirely over the constellation without any terrestrial touchpoint other than the user terminals or secure cloud insertion points. The physical separation at the infrastructure level significantly increases cybersecurity and data sovereignty and does so at a global scale. Furthermore, this makes our network disaster resilient since it is independent from any other infrastructure."

He further added: "Security and Open Access are two of the foundational elements of Rivada's vision of a secure and accessible digital future for all. We aim to leverage the strengths of our satellite communication system in combination with our unique, patented Open Access Wireless Market Platform to enable an efficient use of spectrum and facilitate a fair distribution of capacity to member states. We are proud to be joining the EU's multi-stakeholder Secure Connectivity Programme, mobilizing the space and technology sector to provide an independent and secure communications infrastructure for Europe."

* Rivada Space Networks Founder Declan Ganley will be outlining Rivada's game-changing connectivity network with all its advantages for enterprise and government communications at the forthcoming World Satellite Business Week event in Paris on Monday 12th September, 13:45-14:30 Busy Agenda for NGSO Constellations #WSBW 2022. To meet with Rivada, email events@rivada.com

About Rivada Space Networks

Rivada Space Networks GmbH is a disruptive new company set to establish and operate the first truly global low latency point-to-point connectivity network of LEO satellites. By connecting its satellites with lasers, Rivada Space Networks will provide resellers and B2B customers with the ability to securely connect any two points on the globe with low latency and high bandwidth. The constellation of 600 low-earth-orbit communications satellites will represent a fundamental change in the availability of secure, global, end-to-end enterprise-grade connectivity for Telecom, Enterprise, Maritime, Energy and Government Services markets. Rivada Space Networks is a wholly owned subsidiary of Rivada Networks, Inc.

About Rivada Networks, Inc.

Rivada Networks, Inc. is a U.S.-based wireless technology company focused on open access wholesale and the convergence of terrestrial and satellite communications. Founded by Declan Ganley, Rivada Networks, Inc. is active across North and South America as well as Europe. Rivada holds a multitude of patents relating to spectrum sharing, digital spectrum arbitrage, prioritized messaging, open access services and other wireless communications technologies. For more information: www.rivada.com

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/rivada-networks/

Twitter: @rivadaspace

Media Contacts:

Brian Carney

Head of Corporate Communications

Rivada Networks

Tel: +1 (207) 256-0386

Email: bcarney@rivada.com

Anna Erhardt

Head of Communications

Rivada Space Networks GmbH

Tel: +49 1517 24 97 010

Email: aerhardt@rivada.com

Melanie Dickie

Director

MPD Communications

Tel: +31 6 14 22 97 62

Email: mdickie@rivada.com

Rivada Space Networks (PRNewsfoto/Rivada Space Networks) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rivada Space Networks