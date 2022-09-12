NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kourtney Kardashian Barker introduces Lemme, a new vitamin and supplement brand with innovative science-backed formulations that are delicious, clean and packaged in 100% post consumer-recycled materials. Lemme is the culmination of Kourtney's decades-long passion for health and wellness, and five years of research with a team of leading scientists, MD's and botanists to create the cleanest-possible gummy vitamins and supplements.

After launching Poosh in 2019, a multimedia platform that quickly became one of the most followed and trusted authorities in the space, Kourtney began learning about products and health issues that were important to her community.

"After years of struggling to find the right supplements, I embarked on a journey to create science-backed products that you would legitimately look forward to taking everyday," says founder Kourtney Kardashian Barker.

Lemme launches with three gummy supplements formulated with clinically-studied ingredients to ensure optimal results:

Lemme Matcha ($30) : Energy B12 Gummies with Organic Matcha, CoQ10 and Vitamin B12 to support cellular energy, promote energy metabolism and aid in the conversion of food into energy.

Lemme Chill ($30) : De-Stress Gummies with clinically-studied KSM-66 Ashwagandha to support reduced stress, healthy cortisol levels and reduce stress-related food cravings. Formulation includes a botanical blend of Passionflower, Lemon Balm and Goji Berry in a natural mixed berry flavor.

Lemme Focus ($30) : Concentration Gummies with clinically-tested Cognizin Citicoline to support focus, concentration and attention. Formulation includes Organic Lion's Mane, Organic MCT Oil and Vitamin B12 in a natural strawberry flavor.

Lemme's eye-catching bottle design is inspired by Kourtney's love of vintage candy jars. The bespoke spiral gummy design, which can also be seen on the bottle caps, was designed by Kourtney.

Formulated and manufactured in the United States with globally sourced ingredients, Lemme products are vegan, gluten-free and non-GMO. There is no corn syrup, glucose syrup, gelatin or palm oil, and all Lemme products are free of artificial sweeteners, synthetic colors and sugar alcohols.

Dr. Thais Aliabadi, a board-certified physician specializing in women's health who has known Kourtney Kardashian Barker for over a decade and sits on Lemme's Medical Advisory Board says, "Kourtney has spent years working with a team of top scientists and specialists to create innovative formulations leveraging clinically-researched nutrients, vitamins and botanicals. She prioritized ingredients that were bioavailable and filled nutritional gaps in people's diets."

Lemme is a planet-first brand utilizing 100% post-consumer recycled materials for their bottles and caps, and recyclable materials for all shipping mailers and boxes. Lemme's partnership with Carbonfund offsets the footprint of every Lemme shipment, and with One Tree Planted, Lemme is committed to planting thousands of trees every year to restore forests and habitats that make a positive social impact around the world.

Lemme will launch on September 27 exclusively on lemmelive.com .

About Lemme

Founded by Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Lemme is a new range of vitamins and supplements developed to become a divine, feel-good part of your everyday life. Over the last five years, Kourtney collaborated with leading scientists, MD's, and botanists to create the cleanest-possible gummy vitamins and supplements — using clinically-backed ingredients and premium proprietary formulations that help you to live a fuller, more balanced life. The twist? Lemme made them so delicious you can't believe they're good for you.

