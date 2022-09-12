AS CRIME IN CALIFORNIA CONTINUES TO INCREASE, NICB AND CA DEPT OF INSURANCE WORK TO ENHANCE INVESTIGATIVE EFFORTS

NICB and CDI to Meet Sept. 12 to Discuss Strengthening Partnership

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB), the insurance industry's association dedicated to predicting, preventing, and prosecuting insurance crime, is strengthening its longstanding relationship with the California Department of Insurance (CDI). California currently ranks third in the nation for vehicle thefts per 100,000 people, and CDI is committed to reducing crime through its enforcement actions targeting insurance fraud.

NICB and CDI meet to discuss their continued partnership and ways to combat insurance fraud and crime.

NICB President and CEO David Glawe will meet with CDI Assistant Chief Shawn Conner on Monday, Sept. 12 in San Diego to discuss their continued partnership and ways to combat insurance fraud and crime.

"CDI is a valued partner of NICB, and we have maintained a strong partnership with them for many, many years," said Glawe. "We are eager to meet face-to-face with Assistant Chief Conner to discuss ways to strengthen our partnership and identify collaboration opportunities to help combat rising crime."

As crime continues to increase across the U.S., including the highest vehicle theft numbers since 2008, staggering catalytic converter thefts, and fraud exceeding $300 billion nationwide each year, California is experiencing some of the highest crime rates, and therefore is the perfect place to address these issues.

"CDI and NICB have worked together hand-in-hand since 1992," said CDI Assistant Chief Shawn Conner. "We value the intelligence and support that NICB Special Agents offer us during an investigation."

NICB and CDI are looking forward to continuing their valued partnership as they battle the ever-growing crime trends seen in California. Together, they will investigate all areas of insurance fraud including, auto fraud, staged accidents, health care fraud, workers' compensation, and property investigations.

If you believe you have been a victim of fraud, call the NICB at 1-800-TEL-NICB. For additional information, visit NICB's website, WWW.NICB.org. Or contact the California Department of Insurance at 916-854-5760 and visit their website http://www.insurance.ca.gov/0300-fraud/reportingfraud.cfm to submit a request for assistance of fraud reporting.

REPORT FRAUD: Anyone with information concerning insurance fraud or vehicle theft can report it anonymously by calling toll-free 800.TEL.NICB (800.835.6422) or submitting a form on our website.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL INSURANCE CRIME BUREAU: Headquartered in Des Plaines, Ill., the NICB is the nation's leading not-for-profit organization exclusively dedicated to combatting and preventing insurance crime through Intelligence, Analytics, and Operations; Education and Crime Prevention; and Strategy, Policy, and Advocacy. The NICB is supported by more than 1,200 property and casualty insurance companies and self-insured organizations. NICB member companies wrote over $582 billion in insurance premiums in 2021, or more than 82% of the nation's property-casualty insurance. That includes more than 96% of the nation's personal auto insurance. To learn more, visit www.nicb.org.

