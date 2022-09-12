ASU undergraduate business program holds No. 23 spot, celebrates 10 top-20 disciplines in latest U.S. News & World Report rankings

TEMPE, Ariz., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The newest U.S. News & World Report rankings are out, and the W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University kept its No. 23 ranking in the country for undergraduate business programs, ahead of University of Arizona, Purdue University, and Boston College. In addition, the school has 10 undergraduate disciplines or departments ranked in the top 20.

"The last several years have been brimming with change in higher education. These rankings show that W. P. Carey continues to lead that change and prepare students for success in a similarly changing business landscape," said Michele Pfund , senior associate dean of undergraduate programs at the W. P. Carey School of Business. "It's an honor to be recognized by our peers across the country."

The 10 undergraduate disciplines or departments ranked in the top 20:

Accounting, No. 13

Analytics, No. 8

Finance, No. 16

Management information systems, No. 10

International, No. 18

Entrepreneurship, No. 17

Management, No. 13

Marketing, No. 15

Production operations, No. 11

Supply chain management, No. 2

In spring and early summer, U.S. News asked deans and senior faculty members at the 516 undergraduate business programs accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business to rate the quality of all programs. Average peer assessment scores were used to calculate the rankings.

"The new U.S. News rankings demonstrate that W. P. Carey delivers something unique in business education," said Ohad Kadan , Charles J. Robel Dean and W. P. Carey Distinguished Chair. "As the largest business school in the country, we provide expansive access for students across Arizona, the United States, and the world — all while delivering truly excellent education."

In March, U.S. News also released the latest graduate school rankings. The school is ranked No. 13 nationwide for executive MBA programs and No. 18 for part-time MBA programs, while the school's Full-time MBA ranks in the Top 30. In total, U.S. News ranks 31 W. P. Carey programs and disciplines among the Top 25, the most of any business school in the country.

See the school's full list of rankings at wpcarey.asu.edu/rankings .

About the W. P. Carey School of Business

The W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University is the largest and one of the top-ranked business schools in the United States. The school is internationally regarded for its research productivity and its distinguished faculty members, including a Nobel Prize winner. Students come from more than 100 countries and W. P. Carey is represented by alumni in over 160 countries. Visit wpcarey.asu.edu .

