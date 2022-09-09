TÜV Rheinland Holds "All Quality Matters" Solar Congress 2022 in Hefei, a Staunch Force for PV Industry Development for 40 Years

HEFEI, China, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 2, 2022, the 8th "All Quality Matters" Solar Congress and "All Quality Matters" Award Ceremony organized by TÜV Rheinland Group (TÜV Rheinland), an international independent third-party testing, inspection, and certification organization, was held in Hefei. Nearly 250 experts, scholars, and business representatives from the PV industry attended the event. The series of keynote speeches, strategic signings, release of white paper and new standards enabled them to see the opportunities and challenges in the industry, and provide suggestions for the vigorous development of the industry.

TÜV Rheinland Holds “All Quality Matters” Solar Congress 2022 in Hefei (PRNewswire)

Cao Renxian, Chairman of the China Photovoltaic Industry Association and Chief Executive Officer of Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd., delivered a speech as a representative of PV enterprises. He said, "Under the background of carbon neutrality, accelerating the development of renewable power generation has gradually become a global consensus. Today, China has built the most complete PV industry chain in the world, continues to play a dominant role in the industrial supply pattern, and has become a key force in global energy transformation and supply security. I'd like to take this opportunity to call on enterprises to adopt a long-term view and broader configuration, give full play to the cohesion of the industry and synergy of the supply side, manufacturing side, and client side, deeply participate in efforts to achieve breakthroughs in key technologies, and continuously promote the sustainable development of the PV industry by reducing costs, improving efficiency, and advancing collaborative innovation in the industry chain."

Ding Zuquan, Member of the Party Group and Deputy Director of the Anhui Provincial Market Supervision Bureau, said, "As a macroeconomic supervision and management department of the government, the Anhui Provincial Market Supervision Bureau attaches great importance to work related to product quality. We give full play to the main role of enterprises while striving to improve standards, quality, certification and accreditation, and inspection and testing. In recent years, TÜV Rheinland has cooperated with the Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine of Anhui Province, playing an important role in jointly assisting enterprises to check product quality and establish brand benchmarks in the industry, providing effective support for Anhui enterprises to enhance product quality, effectively playing a supporting role and making positive contributions to the standardized, orderly, sound, and sustainable development of the PV industry in our province."

Lutz Frankholz, Managing Director of TÜV Rheinland Shanghai and Suzhou, said, "This year marks the 150th anniversary of TÜV Rheinland Group and the 40th anniversary of its PV business. As a leader in the field of PV and energy storage testing and certification, TÜV Rheinland relies on its experience and technological strength to provide one-stop comprehensive services for upstream and downstream enterprises in the industry chain. It is committed to promoting the establishment of a standardized system in the PV and energy storage industry, improving product quality and technology levels and achieving green and sustainable development."

Li Junfeng, Executive Director of the China Energy Research Society and Venture Partner of Sequoia Capital China, said, "The development of low-carbon energy matters for the future of mankind. Carbon peak and carbon neutrality goals are crucial to China's sustainable development and the building of a community with a shared future for mankind. The PV industry is an important part of this, which makes us feel proud and encourages us to make even greater efforts. I hope that our PV industry will scale new heights and go even farther, taking the future of mankind and China's sustainable development as our responsibility, and making more contributions."

In-depth cooperation with Sungrow iCarbon and CQC focusing on digital carbon neutrality

At the event, Sungrow iCarbon Technology Co., Ltd. (Sungrow iCarbon), TÜV Rheinland, and the China Quality Certification Centre (CQC) held a strategic cooperation signing ceremony. Under the strategic background of carbon peak and carbon neutrality, they will utilize the Sungrow iCarbon SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) platform 1.0, and make full use of respective advantages in clean energy technology, testing and certification, carbon management, etc., to pursue collaborative development, conduct in-depth cooperation in fields related to the dual carbon goal, jointly promote the implementation of projects related to digital carbon neutrality certification, and contribute to the realization of the dual carbon goal.

White Paper on Asset Risk Management of China Distributed PV Power Plants 2022 and "BIPV Module Standards" released

In 2021, China's cumulative installed capacity of distributed PV reached 107.5GW nationwide, doubling the figure of last year. As the national, provincial, and municipal governments have successively introduced favorable measures for the development of distributed PV, such as "county-wide rooftop PV promotion" and "building integrated PV," the economic benefits have also increased. In the future, the proportion of distributed PV will continue to rise, becoming the main force of newly installed PV capacity.

Under this background, TÜV Rheinland released the White Paper on Asset Risk Management of China Distributed PV Power Plants 2022, which comprehensively analyzes various potential risks in the four stages of the entire life cycle of distributed PV power plants, introduces risk management of these assets from four aspects, namely planning, formation, operation and maintenance, and decommissioning and recycling, supporting the main stakeholders of PV assets to identify, evaluate, manage, and control key risks, build a sound risk management system, and effectively manage and control asset risks.

At the same time, TÜV Rheinland released the first qualification and type approval certification standards for building integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) modules -- 2 PfG 2796/02.22 and 2 PfG CH0029/03.22 -- aiming to provide guidance for the standardized and normal development of the BIPV market. Jointly formulated by TÜV Rheinland experts in the fields of PV and construction, the two standards fully cover the requirements of international and national PV and construction-related standards, and are applicable to the design types and application scenarios of mainstream BIPV modules on the market. Products that pass the testing will receive a TÜV Rheinland certificate and test mark with the keyword "BIPV".

Bringing together outstanding benchmark enterprises, and announcement of "All Quality Matters" Award winners

As one of the highlights of the annual Solar Congress, TÜV Rheinland announced the winners of the "All Quality Matters" Award 2022. After years of efforts, with the purpose of standardizing product quality and establishing quality benchmarks, the award brings together outstanding benchmark enterprises in the PV industry chain. Highly regarded by the industry for its objective and credible evaluation process and authoritative neutral selection mechanism, it has now become a key competitive stage for enterprises in the PV industry creating PV modules, inverters, energy storage systems, components, etc.

This year, the "All Quality Matters" Award set up awards in ten categories under four groups, namely PV components, PV modules, PV electronics, as well as asset service providers of PV power plants. Packaging film and energy storage connectors were added to the award program, in the PV components group. In the PV power plant asset services category, winners were selected from developers, installers, and operators, fully demonstrating TÜV Rheinland's influence and technological strength covering the upstream and downstream enterprises of the industry chain. In the end, 18 enterprises won a variety of awards.

"With 40 years of experience in the field of PV testing and certification, TÜV Rheinland is committed to building an exchange platform for the entire industry" said Li Weichun, Global Vice President of Power Electronics Business Segment and General Manager of Greater China Solar & Commercial Products at TÜV Rheinland. "Over the past 8 years, the 'All Quality Matters' Solar Congress platform has been focusing on brand and quality building, and has always adhered to winning through quality products and leading the high-quality development of the PV industry. In the future, we will continue to focus on quality and safety, and actively promote the sound and sustainable development of the PV industry by virtue of our professional and differentiated technical services."

(PRNewsfoto/德国莱茵TUV大中华区) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TUV Rheinland Greater China