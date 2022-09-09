Ideanomics, Inc. Reports Q2 Financial Results

- Revenues for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, were $34.2 million
- Launched Ideanomics Energy increasing our services and offerings
- Energica launched new bike Experia in addition to Energica Inside
NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) ("Ideanomics" or the "Company"), a global company focused on accelerating the commercial adoption of electric vehicles, announced today its second quarter 2022 operating results for the periods ended June 30, 2022.
"In the second quarter Ideanomics was able to demonstrate our growing EV businesses, highlighted by our strong revenue growth at both Energica and Solectrac. Their new facility in Sonoma will allow us to produce more tractors in response to demand. Additionally, Energica announced its newest bike, the 'Experia', in addition to Energica Inside. These developments will enable us to continue to drive the revenue growth these businesses are experiencing," said Alf Poor, CEO of Ideanomics.
Selected Business Updates and Highlights
- Solectrac opened new CA facility, ramping out production capacity
- Energica Day at Nasdaq in Times Square, NY
- Energica expanded their lineup by revealing 'Experia' a new green tourer electric motorcycle
- US Hybrid announced near-zero emission natural gas-powered hybrid powertrain for drayage and long-haul trucks
- Energica Launched Energica Inside to help accelerate industry shift to EV
- Introduced Ideanomics Energy; signed first customer agreement with Coast Counties Peterbilt
- InoBat and Ideanomics announced plans to build R&D and battery production facility in Indiana
Ideanomics Second Quarter 2022 Operating Results
Revenue for the second quarter was $34.2 million, demonstrating strong year-over-year growth highlighted by Ideanomics' growing EV business. Revenue from the US in the second quarter of 2022 was $14.4 million versus $25.0 million in the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of $10.6 million due to lower revenues at Timios, but was offset with significant growth in revenues at both our Energica and Solectrac brands. We expect global revenues from EV to continue to grow as we incorporate Energica into our product offerings and our worldwide customer base expands.
Gross Profit
Gross profit for the second quarter was $1.5 million, which represented a Gross Margin of 4.4%. Gross profit for the second quarter of 2021 was $9.0 million.
Conference Call Information
As a reminder, the upcoming Conference Call will cover the fourth quarter and full-year 2021 in addition to the first quarter and second quarter 2022 results. Details are as follows: Ideanomics' management, including Alf Poor (Chief Executive Officer), Conor McCarthy (Chief Financial Officer), Robin Mackie (President of Ideanomics Mobility) and Tony Sklar (SVP of Investor Relations), will host a live conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET, Friday, September 9, 2022 to discuss the preliminary results. Time permitting, Ideanomics management will answer questions from the Say platform and during the live Q&A session. A replay of the earnings call will be available soon after the conclusion of the event.
To join the webcast, please visit the 'Events & Presentations' section of the Ideanomics corporate website (http://www.ideanomics.com/), or copy/paste this link:
https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=7uvVDWR3
About Ideanomics
Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) is a global group with a simple mission: to accelerate the commercial adoption of electric vehicles. By bringing together vehicles and charging technology with design, implementation, and financial services, we provide the completeness of solutions needed for the commercial world to commit to an EV future. To keep up with Ideanomics, please follow the company on social @ideanomicshq or visit https://ideanomics.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and include the statement regarding the completion of the business combination within a certain period of time, if ever. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of risks and uncertainties, such as risks related to: our ability to obtain necessary regulatory approvals and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and similar disclosures in subsequent reports filed with the SEC, which are available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.
Investor Relations and Media Contact
Ideanomics,Inc.
Tony Sklar, SVP of Investor Relations
1441 Broadway, Suite 5116 New York, NY 10018
Email: ir@ideanomics.com
Theodore Rolfvondenbaumen
Communications Director
Email: trolfvondenbaumen@ideanomics.com
IDEANOMICS, INC.
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
Revenue from sales of products (including from a related party of $—, $— and $- , $1, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively)
$ 24,534
$ 6,957
$ 39,411
$ 11,472
Revenue from sales of services
9,589
22,794
20,049
48,004
Other revenue
79
$ 376
133
$ 590
Total revenue
34,202
30,127
59,593
60,066
Cost of revenue from sales of products (including from a related party of $4 and $0, $8 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively)
25,027
6,060
40,765
10,512
Cost of revenue from sales of services
7,605
14,663
17,188
29,277
Cost of other revenue
81
373
131
533
Total cost of revenue
32,713
21,096
58,084
40,322
Gross profit
1,489
9,031
1,509
19,744
Operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative expenses
38,750
19,780
75,845
36,669
Research and development expense
680
235
1,694
245
Asset impairment
572
—
653
—
Change in fair value of contingent consideration, net
—
(2,401)
(131)
(1,907)
Litigation settlement
42
—
42
5,000
Depreciation and amortization
2,282
1,441
3,567
2,769
Total operating expenses
42,326
19,055
81,670
42,776
Loss from operations
(40,837)
(10,023)
(80,161)
(23,032)
Interest and other income (expense):
Interest income
840
238
1,603
395
Interest expense
(488)
(801)
(1,067)
(1,375)
Loss on disposal of subsidiaries, net
(42)
(1,234)
(188)
(1,264)
Gain on remeasurement of investment
—
2,915
10,965
2,915
Other income, net
1,696
837
1,887
499
Loss before income taxes and non-controlling interest
(38,831)
(8,068)
(66,961)
(21,862)
Income tax benefit
147
1,682
525
9,027
Equity in gain (loss) of equity method investees
(589)
(461)
(1,928)
(615)
Net loss
(39,273)
(6,847)
(68,364)
(13,450)
Deemed dividend related to warrant repricing
—
—
—
—
Net loss attributable to common shareholders
(39,273)
(6,847)
(68,364)
(13,450)
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest
1,506
152
2,086
272
Net loss attributable to Ideanomics, Inc. common shareholders
$ (37,767)
$ (6,695)
$ (66,278)
$ (13,178)
Earnings (loss) per share
Basic
$ (0.08)
$ (0.02)
$ (0.13)
$ (0.03)
Diluted
$ (0.08)
$ (0.02)
$ (0.13)
$ (0.03)
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
497,792,525
433,098,279
497,577,331
412,230,966
Diluted
497,792,525
433,098,279
497,577,331
412,230,966
IDEANOMICS, INC.
June 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 85,508
$ 269,863
Accounts receivable, net
6,657
3,338
Contract assets
3,115
2,772
Amount due from related parties
303
266
Available-for-sale securities
3,312
—
Notes receivable third parties
69,830
54,907
Notes receivable from related party
1,004
697
Inventory
23,770
6,159
Prepaid expenses
23,187
20,015
Other current assets
5,129
4,490
Total current assets
221,815
362,507
Property and equipment, net
8,318
2,905
Intangible assets, net
84,367
42,546
Goodwill
72,098
16,161
Operating lease right of use assets
17,740
12,827
Long-term investments
25,518
35,588
Other non-current assets
1,345
903
Total assets
$ 431,201
$ 473,437
LIABILITIES, CONVERTIBLE REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK, REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$ 16,310
$ 6,674
Deferred revenue (including customer deposits of $4,407 and $3,163 as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively)
6,048
5,392
Accrued salaries
6,269
8,957
Amount due to related parties
2,394
1,102
Other current liabilities
12,792
7,137
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
3,926
3,086
Current contingent consideration
722
648
Promissory note-short term
3,591
312
Convertible promissory note due to third-parties-short term
33,437
57,809
Total current liabilities
85,489
91,117
Promissory note-long term
1,716
—
Operating lease liability-long term
13,638
9,647
Non-current contingent consideration
145
350
Deferred tax liabilities
8,799
5,073
Other long-term liabilities
724
620
Total liabilities
110,511
106,807
Commitments and contingencies (Note 18)
Convertible redeemable preferred stock and Redeemable non-controlling interest:
Series A - 7,000,000 shares issued and outstanding, liquidation and deemed liquidation preference of $3,500,000 as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021
1,262
1,262
Equity:
Common stock - $0.001 par value; 1,500,000,000 shares authorized, 497,272,524 shares and 497,272,525 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively
498
497
Additional paid-in capital
973,701
968,066
Accumulated deficit
(672,037)
(605,758)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
(5,691)
222
Total Ideanomics, Inc. shareholders' equity
296,472
363,027
Non-controlling interest
22,956
2,341
Total equity
319,427
365,368
Total liabilities, convertible redeemable preferred stock, redeemable non-controlling interest and equity
$ 431,201
$ 473,437
IDEANOMICS, INC.
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
Net loss
$ (39,273)
$ (6,847)
$ (68,364)
$ (13,450)
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of nil tax:
Changes in fair value of available-for-sale securities
—
(20)
—
(20)
Foreign currency translation adjustments
(10,220)
(40)
(7,803)
(733)
Comprehensive loss
(49,493)
(6,907)
(76,167)
(14,203)
Comprehensive loss (gain) attributable to non-controlling interest
3,385
158
3,681
591
Comprehensive loss attributable to Ideanomics, Inc. common shareholders
$ (46,108)
$ (6,750)
$ (72,486)
$ (13,612)
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Ideanomics