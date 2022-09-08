RAISING THE (AT-HOME) BAR: OLMECA ALTOS® LAUNCHES MARGARITA CLASSIC LIME READY-TO-SERVE

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Olmeca Altos®, the award-winning tequila, is mixing up the ready-to-serve cocktail market with the launch of Olmeca Altos® Margarita Classic Lime. With good taste and bar quality margaritas in mind, Altos Margarita Classic Lime uses only premium ingredients – made with Olmeca Altos® Plata Tequila, natural lime flavor, triple sec, and agave syrup. Here's to raising the at-home imbibing experience in three simple steps: simply unscrew the 750mL glass bottle, pour over ice, and sip!

Olmeca Altos® Margarita Classic Lime (Photo: Pernod Ricard USA) (PRNewswire)

Born from the passion of two bartenders inspired to create a tequila that fulfilled their mixology dreams, Altos is naturally smooth, blends well with a variety of flavors, and cuts through complex cocktails with great taste. The brand has become beloved within the bar community and consistently receives notable accolades, including being voted #1 best tequila for margaritas three years in a row by Drinks International. Altos brings this same commitment to quality taste with the new Altos Margarita Classic Lime.

In the spirit of the brand's integrated campaign 'It Takes Two to Altos', Altos is changing the way you think about tequila by encouraging drinkers to slow things down and celebrate those at-home moments best enjoyed with a cocktail. Altos knows a thing or two about slowing things down, producing premium plata tequila from agave that's been matured 7-8 years to peak sweetness and ground using a 400-year-old distilling method of the Tahona Stone.

Smooth to sip and best when shared, it's time to elevate an evening in and trade your basic glass of Chardonnay for a premium ready-to-serve cocktail: Altos Margarita Classic Lime. With premium ingredients, this Ready-to-Serve is best enjoyed over ice and should be refrigerated after being opened. (SRP $19.99 /750mL | 15% ALC/VOL | five-servings per bottle).

For more information, please visit OlmecaAltos.com or follow along on Instagram at @AltosTequila.

UNCORK, POUR OVER ICE, AND SIP RESPONSIBLY

Olmeca Altos® Margarita Classic Lime ©2022. Pernod Ricard USA, New York, NY

About Olmeca Altos ®

Award-winning Olmeca Altos® Tequila is made from 100% blue agave grown in the highlands of Jalisco in Mexico. The agave is slow cooked in brick ovens, distilled in copper pot stills and aged in ex-bourbon barrels, following centennial traditions for the purest expression of tequila. Olmeca Altos was created in 2009 by two world-famous bartenders and a Maestro Tequilero who believe in making tequila the right way, with respect for people and the planet.

About Pernod Ricard USA

Pernod Ricard USA is the premium spirits and wine company in the U.S., and the largest subsidiary of Paris, France-based Pernod Ricard SA., the world's second-largest spirits and wine company. Pernod Ricard employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide, is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI) and is part of the CAC 40 index. The company's leading spirits include such prestigious brands as Absolut® Vodka, Avión® Tequila, Chivas Regal® Scotch Whisky, The Glenlivet® Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Jameson® Irish Whiskey, Kahlúa® Liqueur, Malibu®, Martell® Cognac, Olmeca Altos® Tequila , Beefeater® Gin, Del Maguey® Single Village Mezcal, Monkey 47® Gin, Plymouth® Gin, Seagram's® Extra Dry Gin, Malfy® Gin, Hiram Walker® Liqueurs, Midleton® Irish Whiskey, Powers® Irish Whiskey, Redbreast® Irish Whiskey, Aberlour® Single Malt Scotch Whisky; Lillet®; Smithworks® Vodka, Jefferson's® Bourbon, Smooth Ambler® Whiskey, Rabbit Hole® Whiskey, Pernod® and Ricard®; such superior wines as Jacob's Creek®, Kenwood® Vineyards, Campo Viejo® and Brancott Estate®; and such exquisite champagnes and sparkling wines as Perrier-Jouët® Champagne, G.H. Mumm™ Champagne and Mumm Napa® sparkling wines. Pernod Ricard USA is headquartered in New York, New York, and has more than 700 employees across the country. As "creators of conviviality," Pernod Ricard USA is committed to sustainable and responsible business practices in service of customers, consumers, employees and the planet. Pernod Ricard USA urges all adults to consume its products responsibly and has an active program to promote responsible drinking. For more information on this, please visit: www.responsibility.org

Contact: Sara Keene

sara@corkknife.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pernod Ricard USA