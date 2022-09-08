President of Shell USA and Industry Leaders from Chevron Phillips, Delek, Baker Hughes, EDF, NOVA Chemicals, BP and more confirmed to speak at Oil & Gas IQ's Conference - Operational Excellence in Oil & Gas Summit

President of Shell USA and Industry Leaders from Chevron Phillips, Delek, Baker Hughes, EDF, NOVA Chemicals, BP and more confirmed to speak at Oil & Gas IQ's Conference - Operational Excellence in Oil & Gas Summit

HOUSTON, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 300 senior leaders will gather in Houston at Operational Excellence in Oil & Gas this November 1-3, 2022.

Executives from Shell, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Delek, Baker Hughes, NOVA Chemicals, Chesapeake Energy, EDF Renewables North America, Ovintiv, ConocoPhillips, BASF and many more will share how they have unlocked the power of their people to drive operational excellence and tackle the larger economic challenges facing the industry.

In an event first, Gretchen Watkins, President of Shell USA, will be answering questions in a live podcast with Mark LaCour, Editor in Chief of Oil and Gas Global Network where they will discuss how Shell is justifying record profits while prices are rising at the pumps, and how Shell plans to balance energy security with the need to meet demand for oil and gas, while trying to decarbonize and bring down costs.

Alongside Gretchen, more than 40 industry leading speakers are confirmed to attend, including:

Jason Gislason , Chief Digital Officer, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

Grigor Bambekov, Senior Vice President, Business Transformation, Delek

Maria Claudia Borras , Executive Vice President, Oilfield Services, Baker Hughes

Walter Pesenti , Vice President, Manufacturing Excellence, NOVA Chemicals

Morgan Hager , Vice President, Health, Safety, Environment and Regulatory, Chesapeake Energy

Rémi Raphael, Vice President of Digital Transformation, EDF Renewables North America

Vineeta Maguire , Vice President Supply Management, Ovintiv

Mark Hutcherson , Director, Low Carbon Projects & Technology, ConocoPhillips

Dr Faye Gerard, Vice President, Low Carbon and Sustainability said: "Thank you for such a terrific summit. It's so good to be in person again. These gatherings give us a boost of activation energy."

The event offers pre-conference workshops, interactive discussion groups, panels, case studies, workshops, networking sessions and more, on a variety of topics including: Operational Resilience, Data-Driven Operational Excellence, Asset Performance Optimization, Leadership & Culture, Safety, Process Improvement, Change Management and more.

Download the 2022 Event Guide: https://bit.ly/3x4hUbk

Visit the website: https://bit.ly/3euHxM1

Media contact:

Grant Schwer l Marketing Manager

IQPC

grant.schwer@iqpc.com

Press are invited to attend this leading industry summit. If you'd like to apply for a complimentary press pass or would like to discuss a partnership collaboration, please email grant.schwer@iqpc.com.

Tickets and full event program are available online at www.opexinoilandgas.com

View original content:

SOURCE IQPC Oil & Gas IQ