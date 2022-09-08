Parkinson's Foundation Announces Global Care Network Request for Applications

NEW YORK and MIAMI, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Parkinson's Foundation Global Care Network seeks applications for medical centers providing outstanding clinical care and resources to people with Parkinson's disease (PD). The network consists of Centers of Excellence and Comprehensive Care Centers; both must demonstrate exemplary care and impactful community education and outreach, with Centers of Excellence playing a vital role in leading the PD field in advancing research.

Parkinson's Foundation (PRNewsfoto/Parkinson's Foundation) (PRNewswire)

"Today's announcement marks the next phase in our planned care expansion and underscores the need to designate centers across a wide range of geographic areas," said John L. Lehr, Parkinson's Foundation President and CEO. "We will continue to broaden our footprint in care settings to ensure that every person with Parkinson's disease has access to treatments and resources that will improve their quality of life."

The number of people living with PD in the U.S. is expected to rise to 1.2 million by 2030. Currently, care for people with PD is highly varied, and comprehensive care is not widely available. Nearly 40 percent of people with PD do not receive care from a clinician with advanced neurological disease and disorders training. A central priority of the Foundation is ensuring that all people with PD have equitable access to care, and the network aims to close the gap between newly diagnosed individuals and those receiving comprehensive care, information and support.

There are 51 Centers of Excellence, including 37 in the U.S., and six Comprehensive Care Centers. Collectively serving more than 260,000 individuals, these centers have earned a reputation for comprehensive care, robust clinical research, and developing and disseminating new and better therapeutic approaches. Applications are now open for both Centers of Excellence and Comprehensive Care Centers.

To better serve areas with the greatest need for high-quality care, application priority is given to medical centers that are: located in geographic areas that do not currently have a designated center; serve communities that have limited access to quality care resources; and provide services to bordering cities and states. This call for applications is open to centers located in the Pacific Northwest, Midwest, Great Plains and Texas.

Applications for are due Oct. 27, 2022, and new designees will be announced in summer 2023. Private or public healthcare facilities in the U.S. may apply for designation, including those based in academic institutions. Every center must re-certify after five years to ensure requisite standards of care. For a complete listing of centers or to apply electronically, visit Parkinson.org/Network.

About the Parkinson's Foundation

The Parkinson's Foundation makes life better for people with Parkinson's disease by improving care and advancing research toward a cure. In everything we do, we build on the energy, experience and passion of our global Parkinson's community. Since 1957, the Parkinson's Foundation has invested more than $400 million in Parkinson's research and clinical care. Connect with us on Parkinson.org, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or call (800) 4PD-INFO (473-4636).

About Parkinson's Disease

Affecting an estimated one million Americans and 10 million worldwide, Parkinson's disease is the second-most common neurodegenerative disease after Alzheimer's and is the 14th-leading cause of death in the U.S. It is associated with a progressive loss of motor control (e.g., shaking or tremor at rest and lack of facial expression), as well as non-motor symptoms (e.g., depression and anxiety). There is no cure for Parkinson's and 60,000 new cases are diagnosed each year in the U.S. alone.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Marissa Cruz

Parkinson's Foundation

mcruz@parkinson.org

305-537-9926

Parkinson.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Parkinson's Foundation