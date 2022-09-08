'PARADIGM ENTERTAINMENT' LAUNCHES 'PARADIGM MEDIA ENTERTAINMENT,' NEW MEDIA DIVISION THROUGH ACQUISITION OF 'BLUE EQUITY' ENTERTAINMENT ASSETS

Addition of News Broadcast and Culinary Talent Representation Businesses Diversifies 'Paradigm Entertainment' Portfolio, which includes 'Paradigm Talent Agency'

Credit: Paradigm

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paradigm Entertainment today announced the acquisition of BEST, an affiliate of Blue Equity, under which BEST's Napoli Management Group, Two Twelve Management & Marketing, and 3 Kings Entertainment business lines will become part of newly formed Paradigm Media Entertainment. Paradigm Media Entertainment is majority owned by Paradigm Entertainment, which has a majority interest in Paradigm Talent Agency.

Paradigm Talent Agency and Paradigm Media Entertainment will provide their respective clients access to the extensive entertainment, publishing, brand partnership, and news media services of each business.

The 'Paradigm Media Entertainment' entertainment, broadcasting, and marketing businesses will be headed by Napoli Management Group's Mendes J. Napoli, Two Twelve Management & Marketing's Scott Feldman and 3 Kings Entertainment's Matthew Kingsley.

Paradigm Entertainment and Paradigm Talent Agency Founder and Executive Chairman Sam Gores will continue to be a shareholder. Jonathan S. Blue and Edward H. Harrison III of Blue Equity will remain on as advisors to Paradigm Media Entertainment, and have made a commitment to support its future growth.

Paradigm Media Entertainment will operate from offices in Los Angeles and New York. Its combined resources will include the following:

Napoli Management Group, one of the largest broadcast news talent representation companies in the nation, headed by partner Mendes J. Napoli. The company represents more than 550 television news anchors, reporters, weathercasters, and sportscasters in all of the major television markets in the nation, including the ABC, CBS and NBC television networks as well as on CNN, FOX, MSNBC, CNBC and ESPN.

Two Twelve Management & Marketing, one of the most notable culinary talent representation companies in the industry, headed by partner Scott Feldman. The company represents over 75 celebrity chefs and culinary stars.

3 Kings Entertainment, a broadcast talent representation company headed by partner Matthew Kingsley, with more than 25 years of success representing hundreds of on-air media personalities, news anchors, sportscasters, hosts, commentators, reporters, journalists, analysts, and executives. The company has managed thousands of deals for talent on FOX, CNN, HLN, ABC, CBS, NBC, Court TV, FOX Sports, CBS Sports, NBC Sports, NFL Network, MLB Network, Turner Sports, NBA TV and more.

